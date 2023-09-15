wine2wine Business Forum showcases five never-seen-before Tasting Sessions focused on demystifying the dizzying world of wine scores

Elite tasters from among the wine sector's most prestigious and respected publications, as well as Masters of Wines and top critics will share their wine tasting processes with Forum participants, allowing the audience to taste along with the presenters. Tweet this

The second Tasting Session takes place Monday afternoon, taking a look at the role tasting plays in the journey to becoming a Master of Wine. Italy's two Masters of Wine, Gabriele Gorelli MW and Andrea Lonardi MW, share the story of their infamous partnership. Participants will discover the alchemy of their friendship, the strength of their study system and see them live and in person, tasting and evaluating wines to MW standard as participants taste along with them.

Tuesday morning sees Tasting Session 3 led by Jeff Porter IWA and Danielle Callegari, with a focus on the Wine Enthusiast philosophy of evaluating wines from many unusual angles. Their combined knowledge of Italian wines, how to score them and how to communicate them in ways that are meaningful to professionals and consumers alike will light the way for this informative look at wine tasting.

Tasting Session 4 takes the audience to the heart of Bordeaux, with Decanter Magazine's Premium Editor and Bordeaux Correspondent, Georgie Hindle DipWSET leading a tasting of three wines that give an overview of Bordeaux's Right Bank for those who want to know more about this famous region but don't know where to start.

The final Tasting Session will be held Tuesday afternoon, with America's VinePair smashing old school barriers to understanding wine scores. Co-Founder Josh Malin and Tasting Director Keith Beavers, along with Managing Editor Tim McKirdy and Assistant Editor Hannah Staab, explain how they approach tastings and reviews from a new perspective. VinePair has become an advocate for of-the-moment young producers and emerging regions. The audience shares a live tasting demonstration of their fresh, new school take on the tasting and scoring process.

In order to attract the most diverse and inclusive audience of wine professionals, a special offer is now available for those interested in taking part in the Forum. Tickets are available for purchase on the event's website, and they include a limited Early Bird offer for purchasing the ticket at a discounted price. The offer is valid until October 2nd.

To purchase tickets and explore more about the wine2wine Business Forum 2023, please visit the official website at https://liveshop.vinitaly.com/en/products/ticket-wine2wine-business-forum-2023/.

About: About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 will take place on November 13th and 14th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing [email protected].

