wine2wine Business Forum: "The global hub for wine professionals to connect, learn from mistakes and share business solutions"

"wine2wine delivered a conference that allowed for deep discussions with professionals from all levels of the industry … This is always a great place to come for inspiration to meet the challenges of today with strategy and innovation. Already looking forward to next year!" (Barbara Fitzgerald IWA, International Wine Business Consultant).

"As always, it was such a pleasure to come to wine2wine to listen, talk and exchange ideas!" (Claire Dawson, Marketing & Communication Director at Vignobles André Lurton)

"It was a fantastic event – and for me the networking was brilliant – making important connections from people across the globe!" (Adam Lechmere, Publishing Director, Académie du Vin Library)

"The wine2wine event was very nice as well as educational, I believe there are few opportunities in Italy to acquire so much value in just two days." (Simone Ingrassia, founder of Become Somm)

"wine2wine confirms itself as an event of great stimulus and interest. See you next time!" (Elena Palumbo, Azienda Agricola Pernigo)

Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, commented: "As the wine industry continues to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, wine2wine offers an invaluable opportunity for professionals to come together in a supportive environment where learning from mistakes is celebrated. Through shared experiences, honest conversations, and collaborative networking, attendees leave equipped not only with actionable insights but also with a renewed sense of connection to others facing similar challenges. This year's forum is more than just an event—it's a movement toward building a stronger, more resilient wine community"

Full details of all the 2024 wine2wine Business Forum are available online at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/.

wine2wine Business Forum Media Dept., Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/

