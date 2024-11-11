wine2wine Business Forum: "The global hub for wine professionals to connect, learn from mistakes and share business solutions"

The wine2wine Business Forum, held in Verona on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 November 2024, provided wine professionals from all over the world with an opportunity to connect, learn from past mistakes and share business solutions, while offering unrivaled access to some of the most influential figures in the global wine community and providing space for intimate conversations on some of the most pressing issues currently facing the sector. This year, networking opportunities were prioritized through the development of a program that included 80 networking sessions in specially designed booths, giving participants the opportunity to exchange ideas and make meaningful connections in a structured and organized way.
VERONA, Italy, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 11th edition of the wine2wine Business Forum was held in Verona Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 November 2024. More than 500 wine professionals and producers from across Italy and beyond gathered for two days of tastings, seminars and networking events led by some of the leading figures on the international wine scene.
A program of 80 networking sessions was held in 10 specially designed limited-capacity rooms in which leading industry figures and influencers led informal conversations on a range of topics currently affecting the global wine sector. Topics discussed included: Artificial Intelligence and digital innovation, wine communications, strategies for engaging younger consumers, the impact of low and no-alcohol wines and the growth of natural wines. In addition, market focused networking sessions were hosted by leading figures on the ground from Austria, Canada, France, East Asia, Finland, Germany, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States.
What they are saying:
"wine2wine delivered a conference that allowed for deep discussions with professionals from all levels of the industry … This is always a great place to come for inspiration to meet the challenges of today with strategy and innovation. Already looking forward to next year!" (Barbara Fitzgerald IWA, International Wine Business Consultant).
"As always, it was such a pleasure to come to wine2wine to listen, talk and exchange ideas!" (Claire Dawson, Marketing & Communication Director at Vignobles André Lurton)
"It was a fantastic event – and for me the networking was brilliant – making important connections from people across the globe!" (Adam Lechmere, Publishing Director, Académie du Vin Library)
"The wine2wine event was very nice as well as educational, I believe there are few opportunities in Italy to acquire so much value in just two days." (Simone Ingrassia, founder of Become Somm)
"wine2wine confirms itself as an event of great stimulus and interest. See you next time!" (Elena Palumbo, Azienda Agricola Pernigo)
Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, commented: "As the wine industry continues to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, wine2wine offers an invaluable opportunity for professionals to come together in a supportive environment where learning from mistakes is celebrated. Through shared experiences, honest conversations, and collaborative networking, attendees leave equipped not only with actionable insights but also with a renewed sense of connection to others facing similar challenges. This year's forum is more than just an event—it's a movement toward building a stronger, more resilient wine community"
Full details of all the 2024 wine2wine Business Forum are available online at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/.
