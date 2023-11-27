Winemaker Supports Prostate Cancer Research Through Unique Crowdfunding Effort

"Realizing that things can always be worse, three of the ugliest word pairs in the English language have to include 'metastatic cancer,' 'palliative therapy,' and 'my oncologist'," Hollander observed. "Channeling the wine making into something purposeful just seemed to make sense." Post this

"Realizing that things can always be worse, three of the ugliest words pairs in the English language have got to include 'metastatic cancer,' 'palliative therapy,' and 'my oncologist'," Hollander observed. "Channeling the wine making into something purposeful just seemed to make sense." In the ten years the non-profit Foundation has been operational, unrestricted grants have been provided to researchers at ten different university medical enters engaged with cutting edge prostate cancer research.

Dr. Hollander's campaign goal is $18,000 with all proceeds supporting prostate cancer research through the non-profit The Robert and Susan Hollander Foundation. Contributions to the campaign are processed by FirstGiving and are tax deductible. Rewards for campaign supporters include wine from the award-winning library of 2redWinery.

Dr. Hollander's unique charitable wine making has been multiply podcasted:

NPR on Florida WUFT - Tell Me More

Wine Talks with Paul K.

Interview with the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Wines to Find with Michelle and Sandy

Award Winning Wines!

Zinpiphany

2007 2012 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal

2008 2012 SF International Wine Competition Double Gold

2008 6th Annual American Fine Wine Competition Silver Medal

2009 2012 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal

2010 2013 SF International Wine Competition Gold Medal

2010 2014 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Silver Medal

2011 2014 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal

2012 2016 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal

2013 2016 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal

2013 2017 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal

2014 2017 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal

2014 2018 SF Internal Wine Competition Bronze Medal

2015 2018 SF Internal Wine Competition Silver Medal

2015 2018 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal

2015 2019 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Silver Medal

2017 2019 SF Internal Wine Competition Silver Medal

2017 2019 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Silver Medal

#2red

2007 2012 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal

2008 2012 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal

2009 6th Annual American Fine Wine Competition Silver Medal

2009 2012 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal

2009 2014 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Double Gold/Best of Class

2010 2013 SF International Wine Competition Gold Medal

2010 2014 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal

2011 2014 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal

2012 2016 SF International Wine Competition Gold Medal

2013 2016 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal

2014 2017 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal

2018 2020 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal

Foundation Grant Recipients

2013 –Lance Pagliaro, M.D., Department of Oncology, Mayo Clinic

2014 – Nima Sharifi, M.D., Department of Cancer Biology, Cleveland Clinic

2015 – Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, MD Anderson

2016 – Scott Dehm, M.D. Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic

2017 – Mary-Ellen Taplin, M.D. Department of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

2018 – Partnering with Fox Chase Cancer Center

2019 – Marc Smaldone, M.D.– Fox Chase Cancer Center

2020 – Eli M. Van Allen, M.D. – Dana Farber Cancer Institute

2021 – John K. Lee, M.D. – Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

2022 - Partnering with Prostate Cancer Foundation

