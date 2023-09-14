Wines Of Argentina CEO Magdalena Pesce Nominated For Person of The Year by Wine Enthusiast

2023 Wine Star Awards Nominees Announced

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magdalena Pesce–the first female CEO of Wines of Argentina, the entity responsible for the Vino Argentino brand in the world–has been nominated by Wine Enthusiast for the Person of the Year award. This year marks the 24th anniversary of Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards honoring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world.

In January 2021, Magdalena Pesce became the first female CEO of Wines of Argentina. Combining motherhood with her professional career, Magdalena is a powerful driving force ensuring the organization's ongoing commitment to create an egalitarian, sustainable and inclusive culture in the world of wine, while also highlighting the immense contribution women are making to the progression of Argentine wine.

"As a professional woman in the Argentine wine industry, being nominated for Wine Enthusiast's Person of the Year fills me with excitement," expressed Magdalena. "This recognition not only highlights my work and that of my team at Wines of Argentina, but also underscores our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability"

Magdalena has a degree in International Relations and after several years cultivating an enriching experience abroad in the UK, Spain and China, she returned to Argentina in 2009 and started her career at Wines of Argentina. She started as an area manager for different countries including the US, Canada and Brazil, then became the head of marketing & communications, where she was responsible for generating strategies and actions for the positioning of the Argentine wine brand in the world.

In the academic field, she has worked as a professor in several careers related to wine marketing and has been invited by universities, institutions and organizations to give lectures and conferences, including presentations at the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo (Mendoza), Stanford University, Georgetown University and the OENOVITI International Symposium, among others. She is also a member of the League of Intrapreneurs and the BMW Herbert Quandt Foundation's network of Responsible Leaders, together with 19 other Latin American leaders.

In December 2021, she was chosen as one of the "50 most influential women in the world of wine" by the Women in Wine & Spirits Award in the "branding and marketing" category for the entity's Corporate Social Responsibility practices. She was also named ambassador of the Argentina Country Brand, a recognition granted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation, for her work to position Argentine wine internationally.

Wines of Argentina has been promoting the wines and tastemakers of the region since 1993, and Magdalena as the leader of the institution has implemented programs aligned with three main pillars that reaffirm why the region is unsurpassed: innovation & diversity, prestige, sustainability.

The natural environment in Argentina's geography is conducive to sustainable wine production. In this direction Wines of Argentina launched Sustenta-Vitis, a Comprehensive Sustainability Program For Vino Argentino seeking to promote sustainable growth and job creation by supporting the transition towards a low carbon economy, efficient in the use of resources and more circular in Latin America.

The organization also launched the Women of Argentina program whose commitment is to take decisive action to advance equal opportunities in the workplace, the marketplace and the community, concentrating its efforts on developing strategies for gender equality, and has served as an agent of change for a sustainable and inclusive culture in the world of wine. In 2021, Wines of Argentina adhered to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), becoming thus the first wine trade body to do so.

Magdalena believes that it is their responsibility to communicate not only the terroir, but also the values of respect and care towards all people involved. "This nomination is a testament to the crucial role that women play in the Argentine wine industry," said Magdalena. "I receive it with humility and gratitude, and dedicate it to my team and to all the women who, like me, work tirelessly to make Argentine wine a benchmark of inclusion and sustainability."

Wines of Argentina is also proud to announce the other Argentine personalities and wineries that have been nominated by Wine Enthusiast for the 2023 Wine Star Awards: Patricia Ortiz (Owner, Tapiz, Zolo and Wapisa) as "Wine Executive of the Year", Juan Pablo Murgia (Technical Director, Grupo Avinea) as "Winemaker of the Year" and Antigal Winery as "New World Winery of the Year." See full list of 2023 Nominees here.

About Wines of Argentina

Since 1993, Wines of Argentina has been promoting the brand and country image of Vino Argentino throughout the world. In addition, it plays an essential role in guiding Argentina's export strategy, by studying and analyzing changes in key markets: the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The organization aims to collaborate in the consolidation of Argentina among the main wine exporting countries and contribute to the global success of the national wine industry by building the "Vino Argentino" brand, raising the positive perception of the trade, opinion leaders and consumer audiences.

