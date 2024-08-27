Wines of Georgia Announces Second Annual Grand Tasting and Masterclass Event as Georgian Wine Value Increases in US Market

The integrated communications campaign organizes its proprietary NYC event and several other trade and press activations amid category growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wines of Georgia, the organization that represents and promotes the wines of the country of Georgia and is financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia, which is a legal entity under the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia and the country's wineries, is excited to announce its second Grand Tasting and Masterclass event in New York City on September 26. The largest of the campaign's series of trade and press activities scheduled for the 2024 program year, the event targets NY-based wine trade and media to learn more about Georgian wine through a day of immersive tasting and educational masterclass events that showcase a wide variety of wines and styles from the region. In addition to the upcoming walkaround tasting, Wines of Georgia will participate in TEXSOM as one of the conference's largest regional sponsors, August 25-27, and host two trips to Georgia dedicated to wine professionals.

An opportunity to engage and educate key opinion leaders in the US wine industry, the events reflect the campaign's vision to further raise awareness for the category as it continues to grow in value. According to the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR), the value of Georgian wine in the US increased 3.5% from 2018 - 2023, the highest growth compared to competing emerging wine regions. Additionally, Georgia has exported 54.5 million liters of wine worth $156.7 million to 61 countries in the first six months of 2024, which includes a significant increase in exports to the United States. The data marks the highest rate of US export growth recorded in recent years, with a 53% volume increase and a 46% rise in value compared to the same period in 2023.

Tamta Kvelaidze, Head of Marketing & PR at the Georgian National Wine Agency, says, "As we continue to invest in the US as a key market for Georgian wine, we are pleased to witness the increased valuation of exports. This positive momentum is exciting to observe in a strategic market where we aim to gain a higher level of interest in our country's wine and diversity of offerings, by strengthening our relationships with trade and press to ultimately reach the US wine consumer."

Building on the category's sustained success in the US market, Wines of Georgia will host its second annual Grand Tasting and Masterclass event at the end of September in New York, inviting hundreds of trade and media professionals to expand their knowledge of the many styles of Georgian wine from dynamic terroirs across the region. This year, over 150 wines from more than 50 producers will be presented during the event, maximizing its impact with a more extensive catalog of producers for attendees to connect with and gain a deeper understanding of Georgian wines, from traditional to more modern expressions, and including reds, whites, ambers, rosés and sparkling wines.

At TEXSOM, Wines of Georgia will participate in the conference for a third consecutive year at the end of August, promoting the country's variety of styles and wineries with two tables at each of the six sessions during the grand tasting, where it will present wines from top Georgian producers. The campaign will also sponsor a trade lunch, during which sommeliers and other wine professionals will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with Georgian wines in their wide range of expressions and high quality.

In September, the campaign will execute two educational trips to Georgia, one for wine press and one for retail buyers. The two trips will immerse members of the wine trade with Georgia and its wine history, modern innovation, and culture, by connecting leading US wine reviewers and retailers with wineries and experiences that exemplify the region's unique winemaking industry.

One of the most historically significant winemaking regions in the world, Georgia boasts a diverse, rich wine culture as both the birthplace of winemaking and a country that constantly innovates and showcases the best quality wines from its more than 525 indigenous grape varieties that are planted over approximately 55,000 hectares (nearly 136,000 acres) of vineyards. From its 8,000-year-old winemaking history to its ancient qvevri winemaking tradition that holds the status of National Monument of Intangible Cultural Heritage from UNESCO, there is great potential for Georgian wine in the US, where the IWSR reports 26% of consumers associate the country and its wines with "wines [they] would like to know more about." The Wines of Georgia campaign is thrilled to meet this interest from US consumers with strategic trade and press activities to increase awareness and broaden knowledge on Georgian wine.

For more information, visit the Wines of Georgia website and follow on social media on Instagram, X and Facebook.

About Wines of Georgia - http://www.winesgeorgia.com

Wines of Georgia is a promotional campaign financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia and wineries to educate the US wine trade and general public about the history, culture, quality and universal appeal of Georgian wines and the country's qvevri winemaking tradition.

Media Contact

Leah Isenberg, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected], https://colangelopr.com

SOURCE Wines of Georgia