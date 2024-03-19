Wines of Portugal Brings the 'Passport to Portugal' Wine Tasting Experience to San Francisco

Wine is an integral part of [Portuguese] culture, and this event will allow us the opportunity "to visit" the region through the uniqueness of their local varieties and dynamic wines that are produced. Post this

"The Passport of Portugal in San Francisco will be a remarkable event to show industry members and wine aficionados the variety of Portuguese internal terroirs, which makes Portugal a truly different world thanks to the unique and boundary-pushing winemakers," says Mr. Frederico Falcão, president of ViniPortugal. "We are excited for all to join us in this "voyage" where wines are matching with the richness of Portuguese gastronomy and culture."

The Passport to Portugal: Trade & Media Event

(11:00am - 12:00pm) The journey will begin with the Passport to Portugal Sommelier Battle, led by Wines of Portugal US Ambassador Eugénio Jardim and Co-Hosts & Sommeliers Peter Granoff and Danielle Kuzinich. Each sommelier will compete to see who presents their selections of wines, curated by Eugénio, with the most enthusiasm and expertise. Trade and media are encouraged to vote on their favorite presenter, as well as their favorite reds and whites that are featured. Eugénio Jardim will determine the winner to be crowned the official Passport to Portugal Sommelier, and they will win a cash prize.

Featured producers: Esporão, Falua – Wines from Portugal , Enoport Wines, Quinta da Alorna Vinhos, Casa Relvas, Mouchão, Casa Ferreirinha – Azevedo - Mateus, Quinta do Crasto, Blandy's - Madeira Wine Company

(12:00pm - 4:00pm) Industry professionals are invited to stamp their passports and visit some of the world's most interesting wine regions, such as Vinho Verde, Douro, Alentejo and Dão, through a walkaround tasting featuring 20 producers and 200+ wines and light bites inspired by Portuguese cuisine.

Attendees will receive a personalized passport book and be encouraged to visit as many regions and producer tables as time allows.

"The incredible attention that Portugal is receiving of late, as a travel destination, is a great testament to the beauty of the country, as well as to the complexities of Portuguese culture. Wine is an integral part of this culture, and this event will allow us the opportunity "to visit" the region through the uniqueness of their local varieties and dynamic wines that are produced," adds Eugénio Jardim. "I am thrilled to be part of this 'Vinivoyage' through the eyes of two of San Francisco's top wine experts, Master Sommelier and Fine Wine Merchant Peter Granoff, and Restaurant/Wine Bar owner Danielle Kuzinich, highlighting the diversity of the terroir reflected in these unique wines."

The Passport to Portugal: Consumer Event

The Passport to Portugal wine-tasting experience will culminate with an exclusive consumer event (6:00 - 9:00 pm) that'll take guests on a gastronomic journey through the region. In addition to the wines consumers will have access to, they will also be able to explore Portuguese brands and bites including:

Uma Casa: This Portuguese restaurant is located in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood and features a Portuguese-focused wine list, creative cocktails, and traditional dishes. Chef Telmo's Portuguese menu is inspired and approachable with an eye toward traditional old-world flavors and a nod to local California cuisine.

neighborhood and features a Portuguese-focused wine list, creative cocktails, and traditional dishes. Chef Telmo's Portuguese menu is inspired and approachable with an eye toward traditional old-world flavors and a nod to local cuisine. Forever Cheese: The premier importer of exceptional cheeses and specialty foods from Portugal , Forever Cheese has been committed for over 25 years to setting the highest standard in the industry when it comes to product quality.

, Forever Cheese has been committed for over 25 years to setting the highest standard in the industry when it comes to product quality. Gonsalves Foods: The Henry Gonsalves Company was founded by Henry Gonsalves in 1948 with the mission of delivering the great flavors of Portugal to a growing Portuguese community here in America. They offer a wide selection of authentic Portuguese foods from olive oil and hot sauces, to tinned fish and sweet snacks.

Wines of Portugal will be donating a portion of the consumer event proceeds to La Cocina SF, whose mission is to cultivate low-income food entrepreneurs as they formalize and grow their businesses. La Cocina supports businesses by providing an affordable commercial kitchen space, industry-specific technical assistance, and access to market opportunities, with a focus primarily on providing resources to women from communities of color and immigrant communities.

Throughout the day, a Wine.com booth will be available for anyone interested in purchasing select Portuguese wines that are available in their market. If purchased on-site, guests will have access to the special pricing for wines they tasted during the Passport to Portugal. For more information about the event, or to register, please contact [email protected].

About Wines of Portugal

Vinhos de Portugal (Wines of Portugal) was launched in 2010 as a result of a collaborative exercise by the whole of the Portuguese wine industry and its representatives, and it is a new, dynamic take on wine promotion. Wines of Portugal brand is managed by ViniPortugal, a trade association whose aim is to set Portugal as the next hot spot in the international wine scene. Wines of Portugal provides strategic support to the Portuguese wine sector, bringing together organizations representing trade (ANCEVE and ACIBEV), production (FENAVI and FEVIPOR), cooperative wineries (FENADEGAS), distillers (AND), farmers (CAP), demarcated regions (ANDOVI) and government bodies (IVV).

Media Contact

Amanda Torres, Colangelo & Partners, -646-624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Wines of Portugal