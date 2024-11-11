Wings and Rings Announces Exciting Holiday Promotions for November and December

Wings and Rings is offering special Veterans Day, Black Friday and holiday promotions, including free delivery, gift card bonuses and catering options for holiday gatherings.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wings and Rings, the 85-unit, Cincinnati-based restaurant and bar franchise, is bringing the joy this holiday season with special offers and promotions for all guests. The brand is rolling out multiple deals for Veterans Day, Black Friday and holiday gift card purchases, in addition to catering solutions for holiday parties and game day get-togethers.

Veterans Day Special

Wings and Rings is offering a free lunch to all veterans on November 11th from 11am to 2pm. This dine-in only promotion is available at all Wings and Rings locations nationwide.

November Free Delivery & Bundle Offers

Throughout November, Wings and Rings is providing free delivery on all orders over $30 placed through the Wings and Rings app or website. Additionally, guests can enjoy discounted wing and fries bundles in various sizes (5, 10 and 20 wings) to suit any craving.

Holiday Gift Card Bonus & Black Friday Double Bonus

Starting November 20th, customers purchasing a $25 gift card will receive a $5 bonus card for future use. On Black Friday (November 29th) only, Wings and Rings will double this bonus, offering a $10 bonus card with each $25 gift card purchase.

Catering and Game Day Bundles

Wings and Rings provides flexible catering options for holiday gatherings and game day parties, from boxed meals to platters of wings, rings and signature appetizers. Available for pickup or delivery at select locations, these bundles are designed to bring tailgate energy to any party and feature a range of options that includes the Tailgreat Pack, Southern Fried Family Meal and custom snack boxes.

With the holidays quickly approaching, there will be many opportunities for parties and celebrations. Wings and Rings is making it easier to feed the masses this year with these promotions.

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Wings and Ring