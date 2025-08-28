Wings and Rings Brings the Heat With Fire-Roasted Serrano Wings, Game-Day Combos and Sweet Seasonal Sips

A flavorful sauce, customizable combos, shareable starters and seasonal treats highlight the brand's fresh approach to its fall limited-time menu, launched on August 25th.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wings and Rings, the 85-unit Cincinnati-based restaurant and bar franchise, is turning up the heat this fall with a lineup of bold limited-time offers (LTOs), featuring a flavorful new wing sauce, crave-worthy combo meals and seasonal sips and sweets designed to keep guests coming back for more.

The centerpiece of the fall limited-time offer is the new Roasted Serrano Chili Sauce, made with bold, fire-roasted serrano chiles balanced by a kick of spice and finished with fresh cilantro. Crafted to complement any of the brand's wing styles, from traditional to Southern fried, the sauce adds a bold, seasonal twist that's perfect for game days and crisp fall nights. Its balanced flavor profile brings enough spice to excite heat-seekers while still being approachable for guests looking to venture into bolder territory.

Wings and Rings is also rolling out "Build Your Own Combo" meals, giving guests the choice of 5 or 10 wings in any style — traditional, boneless, smoked or Southern fried — paired with one of the new Sidekicks. The Sidekicks are individual portions of some of the brand's most popular starters, including Fried Pickle Chips, Parmesan Garlic Aioli Fries, Pretzel Bites with Queso, Ranchero Tots and Buffalo Chicken Nachos. Sidekicks can also be ordered à la carte for those looking to pair them with a burger, chicken sandwich or another entrée.

"Our fall LTO menu is all about discovery — whether that's trying one of our popular starters as a Sidekick or exploring our five different wing styles with any sauce you'd like," said Dan Admire, Wings and Rings' corporate executive chef and culinary innovator. "I'm especially excited about the new Roasted Serrano Chili Sauce. The fire-roasted serranos give it this smoky, savory depth, while the fresh cilantro brightens it up, creating a flavor that's bold enough for spice lovers, but still approachable for anyone looking to try something new. It's the perfect sauce to kick off football season."

Rounding out the fall lineup are returning and new favorites from the bar and dessert menu. The Hot Honey Margarita — featuring the brand's own hot honey and Herradura Reposado Tequila — makes a comeback, alongside the fan-favorite Cinnamon Roll Pretzel Bites, tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla cream cheese icing. Guests can also enjoy an ice-cold Miller Lite draft, perfect for pairing with wings while watching college or pro football.

The Wings and Rings fall LTO launched nationwide on August 25th. To locate a Wings and Rings near you, visit: https://www.wingsandrings.com/

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE WINGS AND RINGS