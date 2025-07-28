Wings and Rings Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day With 40% Off All Wings and a Chance To Win Free Wings for a Year

One-day-only deal offers 40% off all wing varieties and a chance for loyalty members to win free wings for a year.

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get your napkins ready! Wings and Rings is serving up their biggest deal ever for National Chicken Wing Day on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025. For one day only, fans can score 40% off all wing varieties. That's right — traditional, boneless, southern fried, smoked and even cauliflower wings are all on the table.

Whether you're a wing traditionalist or looking to stay lean for summer, Wings and Rings has something for you. The offer is available for dine-in, carryout and online/app orders.

But that's not all. To keep the wing love going, each Wings and Rings location will award one lucky loyalty member with FREE WINGS FOR A YEAR. To enter, guests must be enrolled in the Wings and Rings loyalty program and make a $10+ purchase on July 29th. Winners will receive a 5-wing discount loaded into their account every month for 12 months.

So mark your calendar, load up the app and get ready to wing it like never before.

Promo Details:

40% Off Discount valid 7/29/25 only. Valid on boneless, traditional, smoked, cauliflower and southern fried wings. Must purchase in increments of 5 or 10. Ranch, bleu cheese and celery extra. Some sauces may incur an upcharge. Prices valid on dine-in, carryout and online/app orders. Online orders must be placed in the 40% off wings category. Excludes third-party delivery. Not valid with any other offers or discounts. Prices vary by location.

To find a Wings and Rings near you, visit: https://www.wingsandrings.com/.

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

