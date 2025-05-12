Wings and Rings Heats Up Summer With Refreshing New Flavors -- And Continues 40% Off Wings Tuesdays Indefinitely

The 85-unit sports restaurant and bar franchise is launching a summer LTO lineup featuring the Summer Crisp Salad, Pesto Chicken Wrap, Huli Huli Wing Sauce and Cinnamon Roll Pretzel Bites — plus, the fan-favorite Tuesday promotion is here to stay.

CINCINNATI, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wings and Rings, the Cincinnati-based restaurant and sports bar franchise with 85 locations across the globe, is rolling out a crave-worthy new limited-time offer (LTO) lineup just in time for the summer heat.

Starting May 13 and running through August 3, guests can enjoy refreshing, globally inspired flavors with the launch of the Huli Huli Wing Sauce, Pesto Chicken Wrap, Summer Crisp Salad, and the returning Cinnamon Roll Pretzel Bites — seasonal additions designed to satisfy every summer craving.

Known for its innovative flavor drops and 17 signature sauces, Wings and Rings is adding bold, fresh twists to its summer menu. Fans of tropical flavor will love the new Huli Huli Wing Sauce — a sweet and savory pineapple-ginger teriyaki sauce garnished with scallions for a subtle, mild heat. And to end on a sweet note, the Cinnamon Roll Pretzel Bites are tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with vanilla cream cheese icing — the perfect indulgence after a summer meal.

The Pesto Chicken Wrap offers a garden-fresh punch, combining grilled or fried chicken with basil pesto, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and Asiago cheese, all wrapped in a warm tortilla and served with a side.

The Summer Crisp Salad features grilled chicken tossed in Basil Pesto Ranch dressing and Parmesan cheese, served atop chopped romaine, red peppers, Asiago cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, and croutons — finished with house-made Basil Pesto Ranch dressing.

Exclusively in Texas, guests can try the all-new Chorizo Chicken Sandwich — a beer-battered chicken breast loaded with warm queso blanco, spicy chorizo, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun. Guests can double down on the chorizo love by trying out Chorizo Loaded Nachos or Fries. These bold, hearty options will replace the Summer Crisp Salad and Pesto Chicken Wrap on Texas menus for the duration of the LTO.

"The goal of this LTO is to elevate the experience of summer with something cool, craveable, and totally unique to our brand," said Executive Chef Dan Admire. "We really thought about what the season represents — the garden is in full bloom with fresh herbs, so items like the pesto chicken wrap and the Summer Crisp Salad with parmesan and pesto ranch are perfect for this time of year. We also explored globally inspired flavors, drawing on Italian cuisine with basil pesto, asiago cheese, and parmesan, as well as a Hawaiian touch with our Huli Huli wings — packed with pineapple, garlic, and ginger. If you can't make it to Hawaii this summer, you can still enjoy a taste with us!"

Admire emphasized that the summer LTO lineup fits perfectly with the overall vision for the brand. "Fresh, flavorful, and seasonal selections are always meaningful to our guests. That's exactly what this menu delivers — dishes that feel exciting and timely, but also true to who we are," he said.

In developing this LTO, Admire and his team took a thoughtful, creative approach, blending inspiration from global cuisines and summer's natural bounty. "In our search for globally inspired flavors, we focused a lot on Italian influences — that's where the basil pesto, pesto ranch, and parmesan elements for the Summer Crisp Salad come from. And of course, the Huli Huli wings bring that refreshing, tropical flavor profile that feels like an escape," he said.

Alongside the new LTO items, Wings and Rings is also announcing that its wildly popular 40% Off Wings on Tuesdays promotion will continue indefinitely. Initially launched as a limited-time deal, the promotion has been met with overwhelming success across the system, driving guest traffic and building serious momentum.

"Our Tuesdays have absolutely exploded since we've introduced 40% off wings throughout the system," said Dan Sweatt, Senior Marketing Manager. "We'd be crazy to end this offer. For the foreseeable future, guests can count on getting 40% off Traditional and Boneless wings at participating locations on Tuesdays."

This summer, score big with the Kids Most Valuable Pass. Get five kids meals for just $10 (a $32+ value!), and with each redemption, Wings and Rings will donate $1 to the Buffalove Foundation to support local families in need. Available for purchase online or in the Wings and Rings app.

Whether you're catching the big game, cooling off with friends or just hungry for bold flavors, Wings and Rings is the go-to destination this summer — complete with seasonal dishes and unbeatable deals.

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

