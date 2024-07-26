Wings and Rings Kicks-Off 40th Anniversary Celebration on National Chicken Wing Day

The franchise is celebrating four decades of success, growth, and innovation with 40 days of giveaways, special promotions and new developments.

CINCINNATI, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wings and Rings, the 85-unit Cincinnati-based restaurant and bar franchise, is excited to celebrate its 40th anniversary on July 28th, which will coincide with the brand's two-day long celebration of National Chicken Wing Day. This milestone marks four decades of success, growth and innovation for the beloved brand.

To celebrate this milestone, Wings and Rings is offering special promotions. On July 28th and 29th, in honor of National Chicken Wing Day, customers can enjoy 40% off traditional and boneless wings (with some exclusions) at participating locations, both in-store and online. From July 28th to September 5th, Wings and Rings will be hosting 40 Days of Giveaways, featuring 1,000 daily prizes and entries for Free Wings for a Year at each location. The Grand Prize includes a 2-night stay in Orlando, complete with airfare and amusement park tickets. For more details, visit https://www.wingsandrings.com/40th.

"Our strategy has evolved over the years to adapt to different stages of growth, from careful franchisee selection to strategic site selection, and hiring talented individuals to help us grow," said Nader Masadeh, president and CEO of Wings and Rings. "It's hard to get the momentum going at the beginning, but once you start, you have to keep working every day to maintain it. New promotions, new ideas, new menus, new store designs, new talent and new technology all play a part in keeping us moving forward."

For 40 years, Wings and Rings has been connecting with sports fans, families, foodies, and wing enthusiasts as it grows across the United States. The franchise's leadership attributes this to an unwavering focus on listening closely to its customers.

"You can't sustain 40 years in any business without growing and evolving to meet the demands of customers and the needs of franchisees," said Kelly Hoyman, vice president of marketing. "We constantly check in with customers to see how they feel about new menu items, the technology we're adding to improve their experience or programs to make their visit feel like the best sporting event they've ever been to."

Wings and Rings has plans for further expansion, with new locations in development in Texas and Georgia, as well as Tampico, Tamaulipas, in Mexico. The brand also has plans for a new restaurant in Mount Orab, Ohio. Wings and Rings remains committed to growth and innovation, meeting the evolving needs of its customers and franchisees.

"Being around for 40 years is a huge accomplishment. Not many companies — less than 10% — survive that long," said Masadeh. "Our success is thanks to our franchisees, employees and loyal customers who keep coming back."

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Wings and Rings