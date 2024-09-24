Wings and Rings Launches Two New Fall Inspired Sauce Flavors, Alongside Chorizo Loaded Fries and Nachos, and a Fall Cocktail

The sports restaurant and bar is introducing Curry Garlic and Pumpkin Chile sauces just in time for fall. But that's not all, the fall menu features a few other innovative seasonal treats.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wings and Rings, the 85-unit, Cincinnati-based restaurant and sports bar franchise, is spicing up its menu this fall with the release of two exciting new wing sauces and a crave-worthy limited-time offer (LTO) that will run from September 11th to October 27th. Just in time for fall sports season, the brand is introducing Curry Garlic and Pumpkin Chile sauces, designed to add a fresh kick to their signature wings, alongside new Chorizo Loaded Fries and Nachos – a perfect game-day treat – and a new fall cocktail, the Spiced Spiked Vanilla Coke.

With 17 signature sauces already on the menu, Wings and Rings is known for its daring flavors, but this fall, the focus is on innovation. The two new sauces draw inspiration from seasonal ingredients, giving guests even more ways to enjoy their favorite wings. Both sauces are accompanied by specialty toppings - freshly sliced jalapenos with the Curry Garlic and crunchy pepitas with the Pumpkin Chile.

"Wings and Rings guests have consistently asked for us to give them new, interesting and bold flavors to add to their favorite wings from the menu," said Executive Chef Dan Admire. "Inspired by the flavors of fall, we are excited to add two new flavors, Curry Garlic and Pumpkin Chile, that will be an exciting experience for our guests and continue to build on our commitment to quality and innovation."

The LTO menu's additional debut of Chorizo Loaded Fries and Nachos marks the first time chorizo has appeared on the Wings and Rings menu. This dish takes shareable bar food to the next level, perfect for football fans catching the game with friends.

"Our new Chorizo Loaded Fries and Nachos bring an exciting blend of textures and flavors to our appetizer lineup," Admire said. "Guests can choose between natural-cut fries or crispy tortilla chips as the base, topped with crumbled chorizo, melted queso and Cheddar Jack cheeses, then finished with fresh avocado, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños and a drizzle of chipotle ranch."

The new Wings and Rings LTO menu runs through October 27th, and is a perfect compliment to the fall sports season — making Wings and Rings your go-to, local spot to catch your favorite sports team and enjoy some crave-worthy wings and more.

