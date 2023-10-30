Wings and Rings Ranked No. 290 on Franchise Times Top 400 List

The restaurant and bar franchise was recognized for its top-performing global system-wide sales of nearly $160 million.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wings and Rings, the 86-unit, Cincinnati-based restaurant and bar franchise, has once again ranked on the Franchise Times Top 400 list. Based on extensive research by the Franchise Times team, the ranking highlights some of the largest U.S.-based franchises with the best global system-wide sales. This year, Wings and Rings secured No. 290 with nearly $160 million in global sales.

"We're excited to be recognized on the Franchise Times Top 400 ranking again this year," said Dan Doulen, Director of Franchising and Real Estate. "Wings and Rings is among some of the biggest and best names in franchising on this list, and this achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of our Franchisees, the hard work of our team members, and the continued support of our loyal customers."

To build the ranking, Franchise Times leverages company reports and the most recent public Franchise Disclosure Documents. To qualify for consideration, the brand must be a legal U.S. franchise with a U.S.-based headquarters or have 10% or more of its units located in the States.

Founded in 1984, Wings and Rings has been cooking up world class chicken wings, onion rings and other items alongside craft beer favorites, specialty cocktails and other refreshing beverages. As it has grown, it has become a favorite of guests and consumers along with a refreshing, welcoming take on the standard sports bar and grill.

In recent years, the brand's growth has been with new Franchisees and existing Franchisees continuing to grow with the brand.

"Wings and Rings is more than just a restaurant; it's a community." added Doulen. "With a strong franchise network spanning across the US, Mexico and globally, the brand's influence continues to grow. Wings and Rings remains focused on providing a welcoming atmosphere where friends and families can catch up and connect while enjoying great food, exciting sports and memorable moments."

As the franchise celebrates its 40th birthday next year, it looks forward to expanding its footprint even further as it targets additional growth in the Midwest, South and Southwest and in Mexico.

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service, and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 86 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, focusing on making elevated food and beverage experiences. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

