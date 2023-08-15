Wings of Inspiration drive Bravery and a 3x Inc 5000 Founder for a Fireside Chat at Inaugural Brave Inspires Brave Virtual Conference

"The potency of being anchored in wisdom of the heart is intangible wealth that tangibly impacts", Says Mr. Gunn Tweet this

"It is deeply meaningful to support this event knowing the rooted premise for Brave Inspires Brave, and what H.E. Dame Heather McWilliam, is working to accomplish for inspiring others to walk bravely in their lives. I have come to personally know her and her work from the global charities she supports, and the goodwill shown to so many. The line up she has assembled are heart driven leaders who are talented beyond measure and mirror this bravery in their own respect", says Mr. Gunn.

One of Mr. Gunn's favorite quotes is from John Bunyan, ""You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you." Those who know him understand that being anchored in wisdom of the heart is a foundational block for KUOG Corporation's success reaching the Inc 5000 in back-to-back years during the thick of the pandemic. As well as its success as proven provider to the federal government support our Warfighters. "Being able to be part of this global impact event in sponsoring Brave Inspires Brave virtual event means a great deal to our team. It is meaningful to know great leaders and other brave souls such as H. E. Dame Denisa Gokovi Founder of Hoinser Media and Sarah Godbout, or SG the woman behind SG My Life and co-founder of ICON™ who are making this world a better place" Mr. Gunn mentions.

H.E. Dame Heather has been awarded from Honiser Group a Global Icon, Top Personality, Royal Award. She has been nominated as a 2023 Women of Inspiration Finalist with The Universal Womens Network™ along with other meaningful accolades that she often doesn't mention. Inclusive of this she was a contributing author to the award-winning best-selling books from "Books of Peace" and "Uncovering the Brave Within: Vulnerable Stories from Female Impact Leaders". To learn more of Brave Inspires Brave and what H.E. Dame Heather McWilliam is doing with her team to impact visit www.braveinspiresbrave.com She can be found on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter as well.

This virtual event will take place on August 19th-20th. Gain access to this potent event driven by impacting others to elevate and act on their bravery within here or at http://braveinspiresvc.com/.

