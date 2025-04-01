Wink and Phoenix Managed Networks Merge to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovations in Payments and Identity

By combining Phoenix's deep expertise with Wink's innovation and Intellectual Property, we aim to be a leading player in the adoption of biometrics, AI and advanced security protection for the highly demanding payments marketplace." Post this

"This is not just the merger of two respected companies," said Deepak Jain, CEO of Wink, "this combination is a scale-up designed to bring the best of biometrics and AI with new user experiences delivered together with a suite of technologies that have served as critical infrastructure to the payment industry for the past fifteen years. Together we are creating an open payments platform that is not only revolutionary but also grounded in industry-leading security and compliance standards. The new Wink with Phoenix will empower our collective set of customers and a lot of new ones to deploy state-of-the-art applications for commerce experiences that will delight their consumers by smart use of AI and biometrics while retaining the robustness and security they have come to expect from payments. This is the future of AI-enabled payments—and we're just getting started."

John McDonnell, formerly Chairman of Phoenix, will take on the role of chief strategy officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the newly merged Wink. "This merger is a powerful strategic alignment that brings together two highly complementary forces in the payments and biometric industries," said McDonnell. "By combining Phoenix's deep expertise with Wink's innovation and Intellectual Property, we aim to be a leading player in the adoption of biometrics, AI and advanced security protection for the highly demanding payments marketplace."

Phoenix Managed Networks brings a coveted customer list and a track record of best-in-class service to most of the largest card acquirers, financial institutions and many transaction-oriented businesses worldwide. Phoenix's 24x7 Network Operations and PCI level 1 certified communications networks and gateway services will be the backbone for delivering highly secure, optimal performance and unmatched reliability for all Wink services worldwide.

