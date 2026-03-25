Wink and Vouched Partner to Deliver Biometric Proof of Personhood for Agentic Commerce

"Know Your Agent is the next frontier of digital identity. Wink's biometric depth transforms KYA from agent-level authorization into human-anchored authorization. That distinction is everything," said Peter Horadan, CEO of Vouched. Post this

Through the Wink and Vouched integration, when a user creates or activates an AI agent inside Vouched's workflow, Wink's multi-modal biometric authentication, including real-time liveness detection across face, palm, and voice, is invoked to confirm the identity and intent of the authorizing human. At the moment of authorization, Wink's platform queries the user's biometric profile to retrieve bound credentials and surface them in the agent's authorization context. These can include payment tokens pre-scoped to a specific merchant and transaction amount, government-verified identity, loyalty accounts, and membership status — giving the agent exactly the financial authority its user intended, and nothing more.

The entire authorization event is logged with biometric, behavioral, and intent signals, creating a tamper-evident audit trail that propagates through multi-agent architectures — providing the compliance and fraud evidence that enterprises and regulators will increasingly require as agentic commerce scales.

"Know Your Agent is the next frontier of digital identity. Wink's biometric depth transforms KYA from agent-level authorization into human-anchored authorization. That distinction is everything," said Peter Horadan, CEO of Vouched.

"Agentic commerce is the new frontier of checkout — and it needs a new frontier of trust," said Amitaabh Malhotra, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Wink. "Our partnership with Vouched means every agent action can be anchored to a verified human, with the credentials and scoped payment authorization to match. This is what Know Your Agent actually requires."

A key element of the integration is scoped payment authorization. Rather than granting an agent broad access to a payment method, Wink's credential binding model allows users to authorize a specific payment token at the moment of agent creation — bounded by merchant, amount, and use case. This is the difference between giving an agent a credit card and giving an agent a signed, parameterized payment authorization. Wink and Vouched are making that precision a first-class, native capability of agentic commerce infrastructure.

The integration is available to enterprise customers and development partners today. Merchants, platforms, and enterprises interested in deploying human-authorized agentic commerce capabilities are invited to contact Wink or Vouched to arrange a demonstration.

Learn more: wink.cloud | vouched.id

ABOUT WINK

Wink connects commerce with identity as the industry's first multi-factor biometric and AI platform, combining face, palm, voice, and device recognition to help businesses securely and instantly recognize customers across every channel. Built for privacy and security, Wink's biometric technology enables faster checkout, reduced fraud, and more personalized experiences without reliance on passwords, cards, or devices.

In 2025, Wink was recognized by Javelin Strategy & Research as Best in Class for Biometrics-as-a-Service, reflecting its role in advancing biometric payments and authentication. In addition to the industry-leading Biometric platform, Wink also operates a fully PCI Level 1 and SOC2 compliant Payment Gateway and Network business which has been adopted by top-tier ISOs and Fintechs, performing hundreds of millions of transactions every year. Learn more at www.wink.cloud

ABOUT VOUCHED

Vouched is a leading digital identity verification platform serving healthcare, financial services, automotive, and agentic AI verticals. Vouched is the creator of the Know Your Agent (KYA) framework and the MCP-I open specification for agentic identity, donated to the Decentralized Identity Foundation. Vouched verifies identities in under 10 seconds with 99% accuracy, using 20+ proprietary fraud models and 98% global ID coverage. Vouched is ranked No. 2 on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award winner for Best Identity Verification Solution, and a 2025 Inc. 5000 honoree. For more information, visit vouched.id.

Media Contact

Stephanie Barrueto, Wink, 1 9724688510, [email protected], www.wink.cloud

SOURCE Wink