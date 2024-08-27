Wink Clinches Netty Awards for Biometric Payments Platform

"Winning the Netty Award is a validation of the hard work, thought leadership and innovation our team has displayed towards our mission of enabling our customers to offer superior experience to their shoppers, both in retail as well as online." Post this

"Our Biometric Checkout solution represents the future for securing and boosting commerce," said Deepak Jain, CEO and Founder of Wink. "Winning the Netty Award is a validation of the hard work, thought leadership and innovation our team has displayed towards our mission of enabling our customers to offer superior experience to their shoppers, both in retail as well as online. As fraudsters become bolder with new AI tools at their disposal, we are proud to lead the way in providing more intelligent and intuitive payment experiences that ensure the highest levels of protection for both businesses and consumers."

Wink's Biometric Checkout leverages state-of-the-art technologies, including facial recognition, voice identification, and device authentication, ensuring that only humans can transact, thereby eliminating threats from synthetic identity, deep fakes and bots. Wink technology also ensures a streamlined experience that combines the highest level of security with shopper personalization and convenience—a winning combination in today's digital marketplace.

This recognition from the Netty Awards solidifies Wink's position as a pioneer in the e-commerce security space, providing merchants with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

About Wink

Wink connects commerce with identity as the industry's first multi-factor biometric authentication platform, seamlessly integrating facial recognition, voice recognition, and device identification. Our innovative technology ensures full privacy protection and unparalleled security, empowering businesses to deliver the ultimate omni-channel experience to their consumers. For more information, visit Wink's website.

About The Netty Awards

Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.

