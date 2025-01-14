Wink Completed SOC 2® Examination, Enhancing Trust in Commerce and Identity Solutions

Wink proudly announces the successful completion of its SOC 2® examination, highlighting its commitment to secure, seamless solutions for merchants and customers. Discover how Wink is setting the standard in connecting commerce with identity.

PLANO, Texas , Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wink, the innovative platform connecting commerce with identity, proudly announces that it has successfully completed its SOC 2® examination. This milestone underscores Wink's dedication to providing secure, trustworthy solutions for merchants and customers alike.

System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2®, established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is an examination that evaluates an organization's controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving this demonstrates Wink's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and operational excellence.

"This achievement reflects Wink's commitment to building trust and delivering secure, seamless experiences for everyone we serve," said Deepak Jain, CEO and Founder of Wink. "Completing the SOC 2® examination positions Wink as a trusted partner, ensuring that merchants and customers can transact with confidence in today's security-conscious world."

For merchants, a SOC 2® report confirms that Wink's systems and processes meet rigorous standards for data security, providing a robust and secure infrastructure for transactions and identity verification. Customers can trust that their personal information is handled with the utmost care, creating a seamless and reliable experience.

As data privacy and security continue to shape the digital landscape, Wink remains at the forefront of innovation and reliability.

About Wink

Wink connects commerce with identity as the industry's first multi-factor biometric authentication platform, seamlessly integrating facial recognition, voice recognition, and device identification. Our innovative technology ensures full privacy protection and unparalleled security, empowering businesses to deliver the ultimate omni-channel experience to their consumers. For more information, visit Wink's website.

