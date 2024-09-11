Wink Joins ADI Association to Revolutionize Commerce with Accountable Digital Identity That Everyone Can Trust

"Wink's pioneering expertise in biometric applications in commerce payments will be instrumental as we collaboratively establish best practices and drive innovation in digital identity and security. " -Abbie Barbir, Senior Security Architect and Co-Founder, ADI Association. Post this

"Simplifying and strengthening commerce with identity has always been the core of our innovation as this unique combination benefits everyone," said Deepak Jain, CEO of Wink. "We align very strongly with ADI principles of a digital identity that everyone can trust while protecting the privacy of end consumers. We look forward to contributing and collaborating with our industry peers at the ADI Association, to set new standards for protecting the ecosystem from bad actors without compromising privacy"

Wink's platform seamlessly integrates robust facial recognition, advanced digital voice verification, along with device authentication in a unique multi-factor biometric platform optimized for payments and commerce applications. Our patented technology enables secure biometric authentication on billions of camera enabled devices including not just consumer devices like cell phones and computers but also other touchpoints such as connected cars, check-in kiosks, Point of Sale terminals, vending machines, smart lockers and ATMs, ensuring an omnichannel deployment of secure applications independent of channel or medium.

"We are delighted to welcome Wink to the ADI Association," said Abbie Barbir, Senior Security Architect and co-founder of the association. "Wink's pioneering expertise in biometric applications in commerce payments will be instrumental as we collaboratively establish best practices and drive innovation in digital identity and security. Their dedication to connecting commerce with identity aligns perfectly with our mission to create a safer, more seamless digital identity framework for everyone."

Wink's technology offers exceptional benefits for everyone in the ecosystem. Issuers can benefit by ensuring they can upgrade their consumer authentication experiences to become passwordless that help in eliminating account takeovers and identity fraud. Issuers can also ensure a seamless step-up to biometric authentication for protecting financial transactions and eliminating legacy technologies such as One time PIN codes that invite social engineering fraud.

Merchants can benefit by ensuring that biometric authentication can safeguard their business by eliminating bots and AI generated synthetic fraud .

Consumers benefit from complete protection against identity theft without compromising their privacy while enjoying a seamless and quick transaction with merchants and service providers.

Developers benefit from easily creating new use cases that leverage the modern benefits of biometrics for powering the next generation of applications without needing to invest millions in R&D.

By joining the ADI Association, Wink is dedicated to advancing the integration of identity with commerce, setting new standards for security and user experience in the digital marketplace.

About Wink

Wink connects commerce with identity as the industry's first multi-factor biometric authentication platform, seamlessly integrating facial recognition, voice recognition, and device identification. Our innovative technology ensures full privacy protection and unparalleled security, empowering businesses to deliver the ultimate omni-channel experience to their consumers. For more information, visit Wink's website.

About ADI Association

The ADI Association is dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation in the field of digital identity. Through partnerships and shared expertise, the association aims to advance the development and adoption of secure and reliable identity solutions. For more information, visit ADI Association's website.

Media Contact

Stephanie Barrueto, Wink, 1 9724688510, [email protected], www.wink.cloud

SOURCE Wink