Winn Slavin Fine Art Unveils Exclusive Salvador Dalí Exhibition: The Pierre Argillet Collection

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winn Slavin Fine Art, an esteemed art gallery located on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, proudly presents an installation of the private Salvador Dalí collection known as The Pierre Argillet Collection. This extraordinary exhibition offers art enthusiasts and collectors alike an unprecedented opportunity to immerse themselves in the surreal world of one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century.

The Pierre Argillet Collection, on loan to Winn Slavin Fine Art, features an array of original works by Salvador Dalí showcasing his unparalleled creativity and visionary genius. With a total of 99 pieces currently on display, ranging from the "Mythology Suite" original etchings to the rare "Victoire de Samothrace" bronze sculpture, each work exemplifies Dalí's mastery of surrealism and his unique ability to challenge conventional artistic norms.

In honor of the collection, Winn Slavin Fine Art, who represents a number of Contemporary Master Artists including Dalí, recently held a private event at the gallery that brought together a select group of distinguished collectors and art aficionados. Hosted by the gallery's founders, Randall J. Slavin and Sir Daniel Winn, the occasion provided attendees with an evening of unforgettable insight into the life and work of Dalí.

"We are thrilled to present The Pierre Argillet Collection at Winn Slavin Fine Art and to have had the opportunity to host such an extraordinary event," said Slavin. "Dalí's influence on the art world is immeasurable, and we are honored to share his timeless works with our discerning clientele."

Among the guests were Mr. Greg Bloch, Dalí Curator of The Argillet Collection, and Mr. Jean Christophe Argillet, heir to Pierre Argillet and cherished godson of Dalí himself.

During the evening, Mr. Argillet captivated attendees with a number of anecdotes from his personal experiences with Dalí, providing an intimate glimpse into the enigmatic artist's world. Attendees also received autographed copies of Argillet's book, The Century of Dalí, further enriching their experience of the iconic artist's legacy.

"The evening was a celebration of art, culture, and the enduring influence of Salvador Dalí," stated Winn, the visionary behind his own artistic philosophy, Existential Surrealism, and whom Bloch likened to Dalí. "We are grateful to Mr. Jean Christophe Argillet and Mr. Greg Bloch for their invaluable contributions, and to all of our guests for making this event truly unforgettable."

To enhance the evening's festivities, the event featured a culinary experience provided by 208 Rodeo Restaurant, with their renowned cordon bleu chef Curt Gladden on hand to curate the menu. And to complement the meal, a selection of wines from Sonoma County's Dutcher Crossing Winery was served.

The Pierre Argillet Collection will be on display at Winn Slavin Fine Art through April 15, 2024, offering a singular opportunity to experience the brilliance of Salvador Dalí firsthand.

Since its inception in 1997, Winn Slavin Fine Art has become a driving force in fine art, firmly establishing itself as a premier provider of fine art paintings and sculptures with an emphasis on integrity, service, and innovation. Representing such Contemporary Master Artists as Vietnamese-American artist Sir Daniel K. Winn, American sculptor Ira Reines, American painter Jamie Pettis, Serbian sculptor Boban, Colombian artist Carlos Torres, and the iconic surrealist Salvador Dalí, Winn Slavin presents artwork from emerging contemporary artists on a rotating basis as well as select works by such Modern Masters as Pablo Picasso, Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Mary Cassatt, and Edgar Degas. In addition to its Beverly Hills gallery on renowned Rodeo Drive, Winn Slavin boasts two overseas locations and actively sponsors museum and gallery exhibitions both domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit: winnslavin.com.

