Winncom Technologies and Altowav Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Wireless Connectivity Solutions on a Global Scale

"We are proud to announce our new distribution agreement with Altowav, a strategic partnership that will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality telecommunications solutions to a broader audience," said Aaron Savy, VP of Sales at Winncom Technologies. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and reliability in this continuously evolving market. Together, we aim to expand access to advanced technologies and meet the growing needs of our customers with unparalleled service and support."

Alex Doorduyn, President of Altowav, shared his excitement about the partnership:

"This partnership with Winncom marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring high-speed wireless connectivity to more markets. Winncom's global distribution network and technical expertise are unmatched, and we're confident this collaboration will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our mutual customers."

About Winncom Technologies:

Winncom Technologies is a worldwide distributor and provider of complete networking solutions, offering an unmatched portfolio of broadband wireless networking products, network infrastructure, and access solutions from leading manufacturers. With a global presence and over 25 years of experience, Winncom specializes in designing and implementing effective, economical turnkey solutions for diverse applications.

For more information, visit http://www.winncom.com, call 888-946-6266, or email [email protected]

About Altowav:

Our mission - Enable gigabit connectivity everywhere.

Founded in 2016 as Kwikbit, Altowav develops next-generation mmWave technology to deliver high-speed, easy-to-install wireless networking solutions. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Altowav offers innovative 60GHz solutions engineered for diverse applications. With US-based system engineering and technical support, Altowav continues to drive advancements in wireless connectivity and network automation.

For more information, visit http://www.altowav.com or call +1-952-657-5628.

Media Contact

Marketing, Winncom Technologies, (440) 498-9510, [email protected], www.winncom.com

SOURCE Winncom Technologies