Winncom Technologies and ICT join forces to promote the new ICT 1500-watt DC Power Module

Global distributor Winncom Technologies and Innovative Circuit Technology (ICT) join forces to promote the new 1500-watt DC Power Module.

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICT has added an impressive high-power 1500-watt DC power module to its product lineup. Available in both 48-volt and 24-volt DC models, the 1500-watt power module seamlessly integrates with ICT's Modular Power Series, MPS Ultra, Hybrid Power Series, and Hybrid Ultra DC power systems. When integrated into ICT's DC power systems, this module can deliver up to 12 kilowatts of power within compact 1U or 2U power systems.

"The plan to combine our efforts in promoting the ICT 1500-watt power module will be extremely beneficial for both sides. As we've introduced this new module to our global customer base, we're certain of its success as a valuable addition to customer network deployments." said Igor Kurochkin, Winncom's VP of Global Vendor Management and Marketing.

"Availability of the 1500-watt module has been a game changer for us" as stated collectively by Winncom's certified engineering team. "A high-performance DC power solution is a necessity. We rely heavily on ICT as our go-to product when designing a network, no matter the size or scope of the project."

Winncom Technologies' fully certified pre-sales and field engineering team offers site survey and network design, professional services, consulting, and a multitude of additional engineering and support services.

"The high efficiency, 1500-watt DC power module is an exciting enhancement to ICT's Modular Power Series, MPS Ultra, Hybrid Power Series, and Hybrid Ultra DC power systems, effectively more than doubling the output power versus our existing 700-watt DC power module, within the same form factor," said Blair Clements, ICT's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "As power requirements from customers continue to increase, the 1500-watt DC power module will allow customers to scale up to meet their power needs.

"Winncom is a valuable channel partner for ICT, and we are excited to work with the Winncom team to promote the ICT 1500-watt DC power module, and Winncom's value-add services, to their global customer base."

About Winncom:

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer one of the industry's most notable product portfolios along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, engineering services, network design, and outstanding support.

For more information, visit: http://www.winncom.com

About ICT:

Founded in 1986, ICT provides DC power conversion products for the land mobile radio, fixed wireless broadband, small cell and industrial DC power markets. Our DC power supplies, fault-tolerant power systems, voltage converters, battery chargers, power inverters, DC backup systems, and Ethernet-enabled intelligent power supplies and DC power distribution panels are used in emergency response dispatch centers, on board vehicles, and in tower, communications, and industrial power sites around the world.

For more information, visit https://ict-power.com/

