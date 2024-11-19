Winncom Technologies and Nokia Announce expansion of partnership agreement to the Caribbean and Latin America Region

"This agreement adds significant value to our existing CALA portfolio. We've had tremendous success with Nokia solutions in North America and we're excited for this expansion into markets where infrastructure development is much needed" said Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Mgmt and Marketing. Post this

"Optical networks, fiber optics, and IP technologies are playing a key role as enablers of digital transformation for businesses and institutions in Latin America. As global leaders in this sector, we are very pleased to offer the latest Nokia solutions in our region, and this partnership with Winncom will allow us to reach their broad customer base, providing mutual benefits for both companies." added Juan Pablo Lopez Anadon, Head of Network Infrastructure for Enterprise in Latin America at Nokia.

About Winncom Technologies:

Winncom Technologies is a global value-added distributor of wireless, broadband and fiber equipment and offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers with cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope and a reputation for quality products, Winncom has been at the forefront of the global technology marketplace since 1996.

About Nokia:

Nokia is a B2B technology innovation leader in networking, bringing together the world's people, machines, and devices to realize the potential of digital in every industry. We are a tech leader delivering the next evolution of networking: Networks that sense, think and act.

