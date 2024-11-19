Winncom Technologies and Nokia Announce expansion of partnership agreement to the Caribbean and Latin America Region

Winncom Technologies Announces expansion of partnership agreement with Nokia to include distribution of Fiber Solutions in the Caribbean and Latin America Region.
SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Broadband and Fiber distributor Winncom Technologies announces a newly signed partnership agreement with Nokia to expand distribution of their Fiber products and solutions throughout the Caribbean and Latin American Regions. This partnership will assist in network infrastructure development for key verticals such as education, government, enterprise, and hospitality, primarily focusing on DWDM, IP, and GPON.
Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Management and Marketing at Winncom Technologies said "This agreement adds significant value to our existing CALA portfolio. We've had tremendous success with Nokia solutions in North America and we're excited for this expansion into markets where infrastructure development is much needed."
"Optical networks, fiber optics, and IP technologies are playing a key role as enablers of digital transformation for businesses and institutions in Latin America. As global leaders in this sector, we are very pleased to offer the latest Nokia solutions in our region, and this partnership with Winncom will allow us to reach their broad customer base, providing mutual benefits for both companies." added Juan Pablo Lopez Anadon, Head of Network Infrastructure for Enterprise in Latin America at Nokia.
About Winncom Technologies:
Winncom Technologies is a global value-added distributor of wireless, broadband and fiber equipment and offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers with cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope and a reputation for quality products, Winncom has been at the forefront of the global technology marketplace since 1996.
Visit http://www.winncom.com for more information or contact [email protected].
About Nokia:
Nokia is a B2B technology innovation leader in networking, bringing together the world's people, machines, and devices to realize the potential of digital in every industry. We are a tech leader delivering the next evolution of networking: Networks that sense, think and act.
Visit https://www.nokia.com/ for more information
Media Contact
Marketing, Winncom Technologies, (440) 498-9510, [email protected], www.winncom.com
SOURCE Winncom Technologies; Winncom Technologies
