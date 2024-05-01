Winncom Technologies and TCOR Solutions announce Partnership Agreement in Canada

Winncom Technologies partnership with TCOR Solutions helps to expand distribution channels throughout the Canadian market.
SOLON, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winncom Technologies, global broadband and fiber distributor, is excited to announce a new partnership agreement with Canadian based company TCOR Solutions. The partnership will help to extend Winncom's reach into Canadian territory previously unattainable without a physical presence in the region. Expanding distribution channels throughout the Canadian market is a very achievable goal while working cooperatively with TCOR Solutions logistics expertise and system integration services. TCOR is Canadian owned and operated and allows Winncom Technologies to have a national Canadian presence coast to coast.
"We foresee a very successful future with TCOR Solutions and look forward to developing new business with customers previously out of reach for us," states Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Management and Marketing at Winncom Technoloiges.
"Winncom's extensive portfolio is truly unprecendented. Collaborating to introduce these top-tier solutions to our Canadian customer base, coupled with Winncom's exceptional engineering services, provides the value-add we've been seeking," stated Reno Moccia, Executive Director at TCOR Solutions.
About Winncom Technologies:
Winncom Technologies, premier value-added distributor partners with leading technology manufacturers to provide a global client base with cutting-edge network solutions and premium support and engineering services.
Contact: https://www.winncom.com/ or [email protected]
(888) WINNCOM
About TCOR Solutions:
TCOR Solutions possess a profound understanding of the Canadian telecom landscape. Our mission is to elevate your business to new heights, by leveraging our expertise to allow you to focus on your core competencies. Partner with TCOR and unlock the full potential of your business.
Contact: http://www.tcorsolutions.ca or [email protected]
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tcor-solutions
(587)287-4717
