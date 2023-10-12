Winner of 2023 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards to be Announced at Black Tie Banquet

"By recognizing these winners from around the world, we're applauding a profound commitment to scientific innovation, sustainability, community engagement, and dedication to patients across the globe." Tweet this

"Each of these companies and their associated projects represent manufacturing facilities of the future in pharmaceutical industry," said Tom Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. "By recognizing these winners from around the world, we're applauding a profound commitment to scientific innovation, sustainability, community engagement, and dedication to patients across the globe."

2023 FOYA Category Winners include:

Innovation–Chugai Pharma Manufacturing Co., Ltd.: Based in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan , Chugai was awarded for its FJ2 project as it incorporates various cutting-edge building design and equipment concepts to ensure the protection of both the product and workers. These measures include the utilization of smart isolator containment technology, world-class high-potency containment technology, and careful design considerations for worst-case scenarios.

Operations–WuXi Biologics Ireland Limited: Based in County Louth, Ireland , WuXi was awarded for its project WuXi Biologics Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) Ireland . This inspiring project proves that facilities can be developed on a highly accelerated schedule, using innovative solutions while complying with regulatory requirements, overcoming unknown barriers, cooperating with the community, and upholding project success and product safety.

, WuXi was awarded for its project WuXi Biologics Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) . This inspiring project proves that facilities can be developed on a highly accelerated schedule, using innovative solutions while complying with regulatory requirements, overcoming unknown barriers, cooperating with the community, and upholding project success and product safety. Pharma 4.0™–Genentech: Based in San Francisco, California , USA, Genentech's project, the Genentech South San Francisco Clinical Supply Center (CSC), demonstrates how the application of bold objectives and end-to-end planning, innovation in applying digital technologies, deep team alignment and integration, and challenging paradigms all lead to a cutting-edge manufacturing facility. This delivers improved outcomes in terms of construction, safety, sustainability, facility productivity, and patient access to innovative medicines.

, USA, Genentech's project, the Genentech South San Francisco Clinical Supply Center (CSC), demonstrates how the application of bold objectives and end-to-end planning, innovation in applying digital technologies, deep team alignment and integration, and challenging paradigms all lead to a cutting-edge manufacturing facility. This delivers improved outcomes in terms of construction, safety, sustainability, facility productivity, and patient access to innovative medicines. Social Impact & Supply Chain–Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.: Based in Maharashtra, India , SERUM's "NISHWAS" project achieved the exceptional feat of producing COVID-19 vaccines at a commercial scale in just six months. Ultimately, SERUM supplied over 1.7 billion doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD™ vaccine in 2021 and 2022. During the same period, SERUM manufactured and supplied over 128 million doses of Novavax's COVOVAX™/Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 vaccine, providing COVID-19 vaccines to over 90 countries worldwide.

, SERUM's "NISHWAS" project achieved the exceptional feat of producing COVID-19 vaccines at a commercial scale in just six months. Ultimately, SERUM supplied over 1.7 billion doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD™ vaccine in 2021 and 2022. During the same period, SERUM manufactured and supplied over 128 million doses of Novavax's COVOVAX™/Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 vaccine, providing COVID-19 vaccines to over 90 countries worldwide. Social Impact–Takeda SA: Based in Lessines, Belgium , Takeda SA's project, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Manufacturing Building, has successfully implemented a sustainable facility design aimed at optimizing energy utilization, minimizing waste generation, lowering its carbon footprint, and lessening its ecological influence. Their project showcases the integration of innovative methods, industry standards, and best practices combined with ambitious sustainability objectives.

, Takeda SA's project, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Manufacturing Building, has successfully implemented a sustainable facility design aimed at optimizing energy utilization, minimizing waste generation, lowering its carbon footprint, and lessening its ecological influence. Their project showcases the integration of innovative methods, industry standards, and best practices combined with ambitious sustainability objectives. Honorable Mention–Nexus Pharmaceuticals LLC.: Based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin , USA, Project Tomorrow showcases Nexus Pharmaceuticals' consistent focus on meeting patient needs for the long term. While establishing an impressive design and technology aligned with current industry standards, Project Tomorrow includes thoughtful plans for maintaining quality standards while facility capacity and capability expand.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 20,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Brad Ettinger, ISPE, (301) 364-9203, [email protected], www.ispe.org

SOURCE ISPE