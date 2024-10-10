Winners Announced in 12th Globee® Awards for Leadership

Globee Awards honor exceptional leaders, innovators, and organizations who have demonstrated outstanding leadership across various industries from all over the world. Post this

The winners have been honored for their exceptional leadership, significant contributions to innovation, driving business growth, and fostering positive change within their fields. The rigorous peer-to-peer and industry expert review process ensured that the most impactful and noteworthy leaders were selected and celebrated for their outstanding achievements.

This year, over 1,800 executives, professionals, and business owners from around the world applied to participate in the judging process, representing a diverse range of industries and regions. Their collective expertise ensured that the judging was thorough and that the most worthy leaders were recognized for their extraordinary contributions.

For the full list of judges, visit https://globeeawards.com/leadership/judges/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

