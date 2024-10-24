Winners Announced in 14th Globee® Awards for Business (International)

The Globee® Awards for Business (International) honors those who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence, recognizing regional and global achievements. Post this

This year's winners were selected through a data-driven peer-to-peer and industry expert review process, ensuring that the most impactful and innovative achievements were recognized and celebrated. The Globee® Awards for Business (International) honors those who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence, recognizing regional and global achievements.

This year, more than 1,500 executives, professionals, and business owners from around the world applied to participate in the judging process. They represented a diverse range of industries and regions. Their collective expertise ensured thorough judging and the recognition of the most deserving leaders for their extraordinary contributions.

For the full list of judges, visit https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/judges/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for USA (American Business). To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

#GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Cybersecurity #Excellence #Leadership #InternationalBusiness

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com

Twitter

SOURCE Globee Awards