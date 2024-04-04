Winners Announced in 2024 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service

The Stevie® Awards People's Choice for Favorite Customer Service voting was conducted from March 6 through March 29, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in 10 industry categories. Close to 40,000 votes were cast this year. Post this

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees and were announced last month. All Finalist nominations ultimately will be named Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. The placements will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, April 12 at The Bellagio Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Winners of the People's Choice Stevie Awards will also be honored at the April 12 awards gala. More than 400 Stevie Award winners and their guests from around the world are expected to attend.

This year's People's Choice winners, who will each receive the coveted crystal People's Choice Stevie Award, are:

Airlines & Transportation: Turo, Phoenix, Arizona , USA

, USA All Other Industries: Showdown Displays, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota , USA

, USA Computer Hardware & Services: IBM, Los Gatos, California , USA

, USA Financial Services: PREMIER Bankcard, Sioux Falls, South Dakota , USA

, USA Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Apexus, Irving, Texas , USA

, USA Public Services & Education: Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund), Makati City, Philippines

Retail: Honeylove, Los Angeles, California , USA

, USA Software – 100 or More Employees: Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS), Sugar Land, Texas , USA

, USA Software – Up to 100 Employees: OpenGov, San Francisco, California , USA

, USA Telecommunications: AireSpring, Clearwater, Florida , USA

Nicknamed the Stevie®, derived from the Greek word "crowned," the Stevie Award trophy is one of the world's most coveted prizes. Since 2002, the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for achievement in the workplace to organizations and individuals in more than 70 nations.

Sponsors and supporters of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. Support Services Group, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

