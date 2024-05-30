Winners Announced in 2024 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products

The worldwide public vote was conducted in April and May, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in more than 50 product and service categories. More than 12,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to have received at least 100 votes. Post this

The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be recognized during the ABA's awards ceremony on June 11 in New York City, along with the winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners announced in April and May.

All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's ABAs were eligible to be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards.

The winners of the 2024 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are:

AI - Healthcare: Businessolver's Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution

AI - Other: Startek's Interaction Analytics

B2B Products & Services: Makers Nutrition's Private labeling dog supplements

Business Technology - Other: Pricefx's Paper Plane

Career and Workforce Readiness Solution: Proactive Worldwide's CI Learning Lab

Cloud Application/Service: AutoLeap

Cloud Infrastructure: CoreStack's Governance

Compliance Solution: SecureStrux's PowerStrux.wa 3.0 Compliance Solution Submission

Consumer Products & Services: Dosey's Travel Pill Case

Cybersecurity Solution: PKWARE Inc's PK Protect for z/OS

Data Tools & Platforms: Couchbase's Capella

DevOps Solution: Wind River's Studio Developer

Digital Process Automation Solution: Gov2Biz Inc's Revolutionizing Alcohol Beverage Control

Education - Other: Savvas Learning Company's SuccessMaker®

Electronic Commerce Solution: Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant

ELL/World Language Acquisition Instructional Solution: Amplify Education's Lectura

Emerging Technology: iCIMS' Candidate Experience Management (CXM)

Financial Management Solution: EBizCharge's Automated Payment Suite

FinTech Solution: EBizCharge's Automated Payment Suite

Insurance Solution: Expert.ai's Platform for Insurance

Payments Solution: EBizCharge's Automated Payment Suite

Sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

