Winners Announced in 2025 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized juries.

Entries were considered in more than 60 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers, among others.

Winners in all categories were announced on March 6. Stevie winners will be recognized at an award ceremony on April 10 in New York City. More than 300 Stevie Award winners and their guests from around the world are expected to attend.

This year's People's Choice winners, who will each receive the coveted crystal People's Choice Stevie Award, are:

Airlines & Transportation: DHL Express Worldwide (BD) Pvt. Ltd., Dhaka, Bangladesh

All Other Industries: UnitedHealthcare Provider Service Operations, Minneapolis, MN , USA

, USA Computer Hardware & Services: ScalePad, Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada

, Canada Consumer Products & Services: Blueair, Chicago, IL , USA

, USA Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Golden Hour, Spring, TX , USA

, USA Public Service & Education: Curriculum Associates, Billerica, MA , USA

, USA Software – 100 or more Employees: Intuit Mailchimp, Atlanta, GA , USA

, USA Telecommunications: AireSpring, Clearwater, FL , USA

Nicknamed the Stevie®, derived from the Greek word "crowned," the Stevie Award trophy is one of the world's most coveted prizes. Since 2002, the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for achievement in the workplace to organizations and individuals in more than 70 nations and territories.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations and territories are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include The Brooks Group, Sales Partnerships, Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates.

Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, 2024365781, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/sales

