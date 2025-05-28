Winners Announced in 2025 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products

The worldwide public vote was conducted in April and May, with the highest number of votes determining the winners in more than 50 product and service categories. More than 11,000 votes were cast. Post this

The worldwide public vote was conducted in April and May, with the highest number of votes determining the winners in more than 50 product and service categories. More than 11,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to have received at least 100 votes.

The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be recognized during the ABA's awards ceremony on June 10 in New York City, along with the winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners announced in April and May.

All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's ABAs were eligible to be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards.

The winners of the 2025 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are:

AI - Financial: Wolters Kluwer's CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform

AI - Other: SuccessKPI's Invisible GenAI

Cloud Storage & Backup Solution: N-able Inc's Cove Data Protection

Computer Hardware: Solidigm D5-P5336

Consumer Products & Services: MYND360 Night Time

Cybersecurity Solution: AT&T Dynamic Defense

DevOps Solution: Elevance Health's Health Data Streaming from Wearables and Processing

Digital Process Automation Solution: Ispirer Toolkit 10

Education Technology Solution: Savvas Learning Company's PathMaker

Financial Management Solution: EBizCharge

Financial Services: The Q4 Platform

FinTech Solution: EBizCharge

Payments Solution: EBizCharge

Supply Chain Management Solution: TrueCommerce's ReplenishAI

Work Management Platform: IBM's Productivity Assessment Tool.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nina Moore, Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/aba

SOURCE Stevie Awards Inc.