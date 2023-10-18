Winners Announced in the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards

The selection process involved a panel comprising over 500 seasoned industry leaders from across the globe. These experts, who brought diverse perspectives and experience, diligently assessed each entrant against stringent criteria. Tweet this

https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, celebrated the honorees, stating, "Our heartfelt congratulations to all the trailblazers who have emerged as winners in the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Your unwavering commitment to excellence and groundbreaking contributions have raised the bar in your respective industries. The innovation, leadership, and resilience you have showcased exemplify the pinnacle of professional achievement. Your success is a powerful motivator for others, encouraging them to reach new heights. We look forward to witnessing your work's ongoing positive impact on the global business landscape!"

The selection process involved a panel comprising over 500 seasoned industry leaders from across the globe. These experts, who brought diverse perspectives and experience, diligently assessed each entrant against stringent criteria. The comprehensive list of esteemed judges who lent their expertise to this intricate process can be viewed here:

https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/judges/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

Stay connected with Globee Awards through their weekly Newsletter, YouTube channel, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts to stay up to date with industry trends and upcoming events.

Subscribe to the Globee weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Globee Awards YouTube channel

Follow Globee Awards on twitter

Follow Globee Awards on LinkedIn

#globeeawards #internationalawards #businessawards

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com

Twitter

SOURCE Globee Awards