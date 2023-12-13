Winners Announced in the 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards

"Determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Each year, our judges are impressed with the innovations, growth, and change emanating from the winning companies." Post this

"As in years past, the judges had a challenging task ahead of them, as determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Each year, the judges stress how impressed they are by the innovations, growth, and change emanating from the winning companies and successfully permeating across layers of society, from their employees through clients to local and global communities."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the unparalleled expertise and experience of the editors and reporters serving as judges and the impressive diversity of outlets they represent, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2023 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors to Ad Age, Computerworld, Fast Company, Forbes, Inc., Portland Tribune, and Washington Post.

Gold and multiple award winners in the 13th annual program include: AlmaLinux, Ameresco, Anaptyss, Applied Systems, AudienceView, Beekeeper's Naturals, Best Version Media, Big Bass Lake Community Association, Inc., BillingPlatform, Bloomberg, BluShark Digital, Calder Capital, LLC, cbdMD, Inc., Deloitte Consulting, Demandbase, DTS AutoStage, e.l.f. Beauty, EngageSmart, Everyware, Fidelity Investments, First American Financial Corporation, First Horizon Corp., FluentStream, Fountain, FreeWire Technologies, FundamentalVR, Gardyn, Innovation Refunds, Koncert, Lantheus, Lexipol, Medifast®, Merchants Fleet, M-Files, ModMed, Monarch Distributing, Moody's, Nativo, Nearsure, Nu Skin, OCC, Octane, Osa Commerce, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, Planet DDS, Qapital, Quality Custom Distribution, Quility, Radio Flyer, RealCall, REV Capital, RideCo, RingCentral, Salt Security, Scientific Games, Securiti, Sotheby's International Realty, Stericycle, TELUS International, The Goulet Pen Company, Thorne HealthTech, U-Haul International, Inc., Verifone, Verizon, Wavelo, Wolters Kluwer. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze award winners in Best in Biz Awards 2023, see: https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2023-winners.

Once again, Best in Biz Awards recognized the most awarded companies in this year's competition using a weighted-medal point system. The top spot went to Innovation Refunds, Sotheby's International Realty came in second place, with Wolters Kluwer, Applied Systems, ModMed, Moody's Corporation and U-Haul International, Inc. rounding out this year's top group. For the complete list of the Most Awarded companies, visit: https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2023-most-awarded/.

Best in Biz Awards 2023 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, PR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Small/Medium Business Service, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. Entries in the 12th annual Best in Biz Awards International are now being accepted until the final deadline on April 19, 2024. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

