Winners Announced in the 15th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Over the past 15 years, Best in Biz Awards press judges hailed from top-tier outlets from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal, and winners ranged from Aflac to Zappos

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best in Biz Awards, one of the most prestigious business awards in North America and globally, and the only independent program judged each year solely by top-tier press, today announced the winners in its 15th annual awards. Since the awards' inception in 2011, thousands of private and public companies have competed for the honors, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, and ranging from some of the most innovative start-ups and local businesses to Fortune 100 companies and the most recognizable global brands.

For 15 years, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. By combining the unparalleled expertise and experience of the top-notch editors and reporters with the vast diversity of outlets they represent, Best in Biz Awards has always offered the most objective and unbiased judging, beyond programs scored by regular business professionals or by writers from one publication. The 2025 judging panel included, among others, writers and contributors to Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Forbes, Globe and Mail, Inc., MediaPost, New York Times, Ottawa Citizen, and Wired.

"Over the past 15 years, Best in Biz Awards has seen entries from companies small and large, from every corner of the United States and Canada, and from industries as diverse as AI and cosmetics through medical, logistics and retail to software and waste management. We've seen impressive entries both in years of incredible economic expansion and growth and in those difficult and challenging pandemic years," said Julia Zamorska, founder of Best in Biz Awards. "As we mark our 15th annual edition, we are incredibly grateful to our press judges and exceedingly proud of our winners, both of whom have been our biggest differentiators and strengths. Since 2011, only members of the press have served on our judging panels. Over those 15 years, many of our winners have grown exponentially, got acquired or went public. However, besides their obviously impressive growth and innovation, what has always set Best in Biz Awards winners apart has been the positive impact and change they bring about for their employees, clients and wider communities – and it is that positive impact of Best in Biz Awards winners over the past 15 years that we are most proud of."

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' press judges have faced the incredible challenge of determining winners among equally compelling entries with varying strengths – and the 15th annual edition has been no different. This year's winners' demonstrate a wide range of innovations, including a continuation of the trend of innovative AI uses across various industries; continued expansion of workplace benefits and diversity and employee wellbeing programs offered; and last but not least, increasing community involvement and unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship.

Gold and multiple award winners in the 15th annual awards program include: AARP, Adobe, ADP, Aha!, Applied Systems, Asensus Surgical, Atlantic.Net, AudienceView, BambooHR, Beyond Finance, BrainChip, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, Consumer Protection BC, CrossCountry Consulting, Culligan International, DataDocks, Datasite, Deako, Deel, DP World, Dynamo Software, Inc., ECL, Exit Planning Institute, Extreme Networks, Fidelity Investments, FTI Consulting, Freedom Forever, Go Flooring LLC, GreenShield, Halo, HydroCorp, Hyster, Impact XM, Interpreters Unlimited, John Deere, Lenovo, ModMed, Moody's, North One Inc, OfficeSpace Software, Optimum Media, Sandisk, Scientific Games, Sempra, Sinomax USA, SmartBear, Sotheby's International Realty, Straight Talk Wireless, US Automotive Protection Services, Vertafore, Voltaire, WebPT, Wolters Kluwer and Yale Lift Truck Technologies.

Once again, Best in Biz Awards recognized the most awarded companies in this year's competition using a weighted-medal point system. The top spot went to Sotheby's International Realty, with Applied Systems, Exit Planning Institute, Fidelity Investments, GreenShield and Voltaire rounding out this year's top group. For the complete list of the Most Awarded companies, visit: https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-most-awarded/.

Best in Biz Awards 2025 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company, Most Customer Friendly Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Service, Most Environmentally Friendly Product, Tech for Good, CSR Program, Marketing Campaign, Event and Social Media Use of the Year.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2025, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious awards in North America and globally, and it remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies to blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive leadership, product innovation, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

