Winners Announced in the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business

The rigorous judging process involved over 180 esteemed experts, from across the globe, each representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, congratulates the remarkable winners of the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. She said, "Warmest congratulations to the exceptional victors of the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. Your remarkable achievements and steadfast commitment to excellence have established new benchmarks in the industry. Each of you has showcased unparalleled innovation, leadership, and unwavering perseverance, embodying the true spirit of business excellence. May your success serve as an inspiration and catalyst for others to reach even greater heights. Here's to your ongoing triumphs and the enduring positive impact you make. Well done!"

The comprehensive list of esteemed judges who lent their expertise to this intricate process can be viewed here:

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

