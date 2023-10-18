Winners Announced in the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business

With participants ranging from pioneering startups to small and medium-sized enterprises and established corporations, this awards program wholeheartedly embraces organizations of all sizes and industries.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business proudly presents this year's exceptional winners. These awards honor women-led organizations and individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and innovation across various business categories. The Globee Awards celebrate remarkable achievements in customer service, innovation, leadership, and numerous other areas of accomplishment. With participants ranging from pioneering startups to small and medium-sized enterprises and established corporations, this awards program wholeheartedly embraces organizations of all sizes and industries.
To learn more about the winners of the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business and to explore their remarkable success stories, please visit:
https://globeeawards.com/women-in-business/winners/
San Madan, President of Globee Awards, congratulates the remarkable winners of the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. She said, "Warmest congratulations to the exceptional victors of the 16th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business. Your remarkable achievements and steadfast commitment to excellence have established new benchmarks in the industry. Each of you has showcased unparalleled innovation, leadership, and unwavering perseverance, embodying the true spirit of business excellence. May your success serve as an inspiration and catalyst for others to reach even greater heights. Here's to your ongoing triumphs and the enduring positive impact you make. Well done!"
The rigorous judging process involved over 180 esteemed experts, from across the globe, each representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
The comprehensive list of esteemed judges who lent their expertise to this intricate process can be viewed here:
https://globeeawards.com/women-in-business/judges/
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.
Stay connected with Globee Awards through their weekly Newsletter, YouTube channel, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts to stay up to date with industry trends and upcoming events.
Subscribe to the Globee weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to Globee Awards YouTube channel
Follow Globee Awards on twitter
Follow Globee Awards on LinkedIn
#globeeawards #womeninbusinessawards #businessawards #iwomeninbusiness
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards
Share this article