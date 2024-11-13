Winners Announced in the 17th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business)

These winners exemplify the values of leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing women in the business world. Congratulations to all on this well-deserved recognition. Post this

"We are delighted to honor the achievements of women in business and professionals from all over the world who are setting new standards of excellence," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "These winners exemplify the values of leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing women in the business world. Congratulations to all on this well-deserved recognition."

Winners were selected through a rigorous peer-to-peer and industry expert review process, ensuring that only the most impactful and inspiring accomplishments were honored. The Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business) celebrates these remarkable achievements, showcasing the leadership, vision, and dedication of women who are making a difference in their fields.

This year, more than 1,100 executives, professionals, and business owners from around the world applied to participate in the judging process. They represented a diverse range of industries and regions. Their collective expertise ensured thorough judging and the recognition of the most deserving leaders for their extraordinary contributions.

For the full list of judges, visit https://globeeawards.com/women-in-business/judges/

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for USA (American Business). To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

