Winners Announced in the 4th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Disruptors

Over 1,100 professionals from around the world applied to participate as industry experts and judges. The rigorous judging process included esteemed experts from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, representing various industries globally.

You can view the comprehensive list of these esteemed judges here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/judges/.

Submit your application now to participate as an industry expert and judge for 2025: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/#judge

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

