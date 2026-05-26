Winners Announced in the Inaugural Edition of Champions in AI

From the creators of Best in Biz Awards, a new awards program dedicated to cutting-edge innovations and real-life applications of AI

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Champions in AI announced the honorees in its inaugural, Q1 2026, edition. Launched by Best in Biz Awards, since 2011 one of the most prestigious business awards in North America and globally, and the only independent program judged only by top-tier press, Champions in AI aims to recognize outstanding achievements, innovations and implementations in AI.

Honorees in this year's Champions in AI are selected across Company, Executive and Individual, Product, and Best Use of AI categories. In the inaugural Q1 2026 Champions in AI honorees include: Airia, Cloudbeds, Constructor, Deepgram, Incedo, Invisible Technologies, Q4, SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, Transcarent, and TrueCommerce. For a full list of Q1 2026 honorees, visit: https://championsinai.com/winners/.

The inaugural honorees demonstrate a wide range of innovations, across fields as varied as healthcare, hospitality, inventory management, investor relations, operations, retail, technology implementation and voice AI. The judges particularly applauded the honorees' measurable impact on their clients' operations and revenues, noting the dramatic time savings and costs reductions afforded, as well as the significant increases in sales and revenues produced. The results achieved thanks to the honorees' solutions point to AI's potential to lower costs and increase productivity across a variety of fields.

Since Best in Biz Awards' first program in 2011, thousands of private and public companies have competed for the honors in its North American and International awards programs, ranging from some of the most innovative start-ups and local businesses to Fortune 100 companies and the most recognizable global brands. For 15 years, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. By combining the unparalleled expertise and experience of the top-notch editors and reporters with the vast diversity of outlets they represent, Best in Biz Awards has offered the most unbiased judging, more objective than programs scored by regular business professionals or by writers from a single publication.

When compared to Best in Biz Awards, two notable changes are implemented in the inaugural Champions in AI: first, instead of subdividing winners into Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, all entrants who received sufficiently high scores from the judges to meet the required scoring thresholds for a win are named Honorees. Entrants who received high scores, but did not meet the average scoring thresholds required to be named a winner, are named Finalists. Second, in this fast-moving industry, deadlines occur each quarter and honorees are selected on a quarterly basis. Entries in the Q2 2026 Champions in AI are now being accepted, with the final deadline on May 29, 2026. Entries in the Q3 2026 Champions in AI will have deadlines on July 31, Aug 28 and Sept 26, 2026.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious awards in North America and globally, and it remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies to blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive leadership, product innovation, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. Since 2026, achievements in AI are also recognized in a new Champions in AI program. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

Media Contact

Champions in AI, Champions in AI, 1 3239097722, [email protected], https://championsinai.com/

SOURCE Champions in AI