Winners in the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

Finalists in the 2023 competition were announced in September. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements among the Finalists were revealed at a gala event at New York's Marriot Marquis Hotel on Friday, November 10. More than 400 nominated working women and their guests attended the presentations, which were broadcast live via Livestream.

The 2023 competition attracted more than 1,600 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals in 26 nations. Winners were honored for achievements in more than 100 categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. More than 200 business professionals working in seven specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Grand Stevie Award trophies were presented to five organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the competition, in their own names or in the names of one or more clients. These awards cannot be applied for directly. Grand winners were determined by the total number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

The 2023 Grand Stevie Award winners, listed in descending order by points, are as follows:

IBM, worldwide, with 37 points, for 4 Gold, 5 Silver, and 10 Bronze Stevie Award wins

Green Door Co, Sydney , New South Wales , with 23 points for 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of themselves and several of their clients

Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, United Kingdom, with 18.5 points for 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of themselves and clients

Everise, Florida, United States, with 17 points for 3 Gold and 4 Silver Stevie Awards

Women's Biz Global, Queensland, Australia with 11.5 points for 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 3 Bronze Stevie Awards

The 2023 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners reflect a diverse group of large and small organizations from around the world. Notable Gold Stevie Award winners in this year's competition include:

A.S Watson Group, Hong Kong, China , for Company of the Year - Consumer Products - More Than 10 Employees

Amazon Web Services, Arlington, VA, U.S.A., for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Digital Media Relations

Cindy J. Miller, President and CEO, Stericycle, Inc., Bannockburn IL, U.S.A., for Female Executive of the Year - Business Services - More Than 2,500 Employees

Coca-Cola Company, Istanbul, Turkey, for Achievement in Women-related Corporate Social Responsibility

Dara Busch, Co-CEO, 5W Public Relations, New York, NY U.S.A., for Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations

Havas Health & You, New York, NY U.S.A., for Marketing Campaign of the Year - Healthcare - Disease Education & Awareness

Heather Hoytink, President South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division, Orlando, FL, U.S.A., for Female Executive of the Year - Consumer Products - More Than 2,500 Employees

, President South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division, , U.S.A., for Female Executive of the Year - Consumer Products - More Than 2,500 Employees Hilton Supply Management, McClean, VA, U.S.A., for Best New Product or Service of the Year - Business Services

Kelley Higney, Founder & CEO, Bug Bite Thing, Port St. Lucie, FL, U.S.A, for Female Thought Leader of the Year - Consumer Products

LTK, Dallas, TX, U.S.A., for Most Innovative Company of the Year - More Than 10 Employees

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, Wolters Kluwer, Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, for Best Female Entrepreneur- Business Services - More Than 2,500 Employees

Preethika S. Kalyanasundaram, Product Executive, Salesforce, San Francisco, CA, U.S.A., for Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Computer Software Industry

Rashmi Verma, VP of Employee Experience, Hugo Boss, Metzingen, Germany, for Maverick of the Year - Consumer Products - Durables

Thamina Stoll, Leader & Senior Client Solutions Manager, LinkedIn, New York, NY, U.S.A., for Female Employee of the Year - Business - Computer Services

Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Frito-Lay North America, Plano, TX, U.S.A., for Female Executive of the Year - Consumer Products - More Than 2,500 Employees

Organizations that won more than two or more Gold Stevie Awards, other than the Grand winners mentioned above, include Alena Bennett, C. Light Technologies, EngageSmart, Everything Podcasts, Halkbank, LickYourPhone Media, Paxon Energy & Infrastructure, and TELUS.

Visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women for a complete list of Stevie winners by category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business event will be complemented by the seventh annual Women|Future Conference, a one-day virtual networking and learning event on July 23 for women entrepreneurs, small business owners, and industry leaders. Details and registration will be available soon at http://www.WomenFutureConference.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, is coming soon. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

