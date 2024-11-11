Winners in the 21st Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

The 2024 competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals in 36 nations. Winners were honored for achievements in more than 100 categories . Post this

Finalists in the 2024 competition were announced in September. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements among the Finalists were revealed at a gala event at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel on Friday, November 8. More than 460 nominated women professionals and their guests attended the presentations, which were broadcast live via Vimeo.

The 2024 competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals in 36 nations. Winners were honored for achievements in more than 100 categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Over 200 business professionals from seven specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Grand Stevie Award trophies were presented to seven organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the competition, in their own names or in the names of one or more clients. These awards cannot be applied for directly. Grand winners were determined by the total number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

The 2024 Grand Stevie Award winners, listed in descending order by points, are as follows:

● IBM, worldwide, with 26 points, for 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 4 Bronze Stevie Award wins

● Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, United Kingdom, with 23 points for 1 Gold, 10 Silver Stevie Award wins on behalf of themselves and their clients

● Annette Densham, Coombabah, Australia, with 21.5 points for 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 5 Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of clients

● Melissa Sones Consulting, New York, United States with 20 points for 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 10 Bronze Stevie Awards

● Green Door Co, Sydney, New South Wales, with 14 points for 3 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze Stevie Award wins on behalf of several of their clients

● Everise, Florida, United States, with 14 points for 2 Gold and 4 Silver Stevie Awards

● Ocean Rescue Alliance International, Florida, United States with 14 points for 2 Gold and 4 Silver Stevie Awards

The 2024 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners reflect a diverse group of large and small organizations from around the world. Notable Gold Stevie Award winners in this year's competition include:

• 1st for Women, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Integration of Traditional and New Media

• Allied Health Admin and Consulting, Forster, NSW, Australia for Management Team of the Year at a Women-Owned or -Led Organization

• Fran Heller, Founder & CEO, Good2Go, Inc., San Francisco, CA USA for Best Female Entrepreneur in Business Products

• Gehad Hamdy, Executive Director, Speak Up, Giza, Egypt for Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations and Woman of the Year - Government or Non-Profit

• Google Devices Supplier Development Program Management, Mountain View, CA USA for Achievement in Product Innovation

• Halkbank, Istanbul, Turkiye for Best New Product or Service of the Year - Consumer Products

• Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer, AlphaSense, New York, NY USA for Female Executive of the Year in Business Products

• Jean Marie Richardson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, iFOLIO, Atlanta, GA, for Woman of the Year - Business Services and Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Business Services

• Katrina Wurm, Executive Coach, Gisborne, Australia, for Mentor or Coach of the Year in Consumer, Women Helping Women - Social Change, and Female Thought Leader of the Year - Consumer Services

• KPMG LLP, Toronto, Canada for Sustainability & Climate Protection Services

• Mastercard 'She Is Priceless' Campaign, Nairobi, Kenya for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Social Media Focused and Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

• MSquare Technology, Shanghai, China for Startup of the Year - Business Products Industries

• Pag-IBIG Fund, Makati City, Philippines for Achievement in Finance

• Rachel Katzman, Founder, Pvolve, New York, NY USA for Best Female Entrepreneur in Consumer Services

• SAP SE, Walldorf, Germany for Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women

• The Roundtable, Toronto, Canada, for Women-Run Workplace of the Year - 10 or Less Employees

Organizations that won more than two or more Gold Stevie Awards, other than the Grand winners mentioned above, include Athena, San Juan, PR, City of Philadelphia - Division of Aviation, Philadelphia, PA USA, Epique Realty, Houston, TX, FD Global Connections, Sydney, NSW, Australia, Google Devices TPM, Mountain View, CA, USA, iFOLIO, Atlanta, GA USA, Jones Publishing (Citywealth), London, United Kingdom, Mastercard, Nairobi, Kenya, Speak Up, Giza, Egypt, and Stress Free Super Mum, Gisborne, Australia.

