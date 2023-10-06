Winners of 2023 Bay Area ORBIE Awards Announced by BayAreaCIO

Executives from Visa, PayPal, Juniper Networks, Stanford Health Care and Stanford School of Medicine, Ancestry, Alteryx & Blackhawk Network Recognized for their Achievements

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayAreaCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. BayAreaCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, and for the first time ever, CISO. The Awards were presented at the Bay Area ORBIE Awards at the Signia by Hilton San Jose.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said Adhir Mattu, BayAreaCIO Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room."

The 2023 Bay Area ORBIE Award winners are:

Rajat Taneja , President, Technology, Visa received the Leadership ORBIE.

, President, Technology, Visa received the Leadership ORBIE. Archana "Archie" Deskus, EVP & CIO, PayPal received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations

annual revenue & multi-national operations Sharon Mandell, CIO, Juniper Networks received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

annual revenue & multi-national operations. Dr. Michael Pfeffer, CIO and Associate Dean, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Stanford Health Care and Stanford School of Medicine received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.4 billion annual revenue.

of Medicine received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Sriram Thiagarajan , CTO, Ancestry received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

, CTO, Ancestry received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Trevor Schulze, CIO, Alteryx received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Dr. Selim Aissi, Global CISO, Blackhawk Network, received the CISO ORBIE for Chief Information Security Officers.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers & chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Bay Area ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Ralph Loura, SVP & CIO of Lumentum (ret), who was interviewed by Lisa Davis, EVP & CIO of Blue Shield of California. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Bay Area organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 Bay Area ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

BayAreaCIO Underwriters: Google Cloud, Lumen, Milestone, Okta & Snowflake

Gold sponsors: Cloudflare, Comcast Business, EY, Fortinet, Moveworks & VMware

Silver sponsors: Ahead, Armis, Espressive, F5, HCLTech, LeanIX, Onetrust, Palo Alto Networks, SADA, ServiceNow, SGIC Cloud Tech, Sparq, Tata Consultancy Services & Workato

Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, BeyondSoft, Dell Technologies, Netwoven, Opsera, Tanium & Vibhathi Labs

Media partner: San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

National partner: Year Up

About BayAreaCIO

BayAreaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Bay Area chief information officers. BayAreaCIO is one of over 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

About BayAreaCISO

BayAreaCISO will be one of the first CISO chapters in the Inspire Leadership Network—bringing the same member-led, non-commercial approach which has attracted over 1,000 CIO members in over 30 chapters to the CISO community.

Don't miss the opportunity to become a founding member of BayAreaCISO: https://BayAreaCISO.org/

