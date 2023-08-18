Winners of 2023 Carolina ORBIE Awards Announced By CharlotteCIO & TriangleCIO

Executives from Gilead Sciences, Albemarle, Duke Energy, LPL Financial, Segra, Avidxchange & Honeywell Recognized for their Achievements

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CharlotteCIO and TriangleCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. CharlotteCIO and TriangleCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Carolina ORBIE Awards at the Westin Charlotte.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards build meaningful relationships with professionals facing similar challenges, helping solve problems and avoid pitfalls," said Patrick Thompson, CharlotteCIO Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room." said Jay Upchurch, TriangleCIO Chair.

The 2023 Carolina ORBIE Award winners are:

- Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell received the Leadership ORBIE.

- Marc Berson, SVP & CIO, Gilead Sciences received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations up to $175 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

- Patrick Thompson, SVP, CIO & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle received the Global ORBIE for organizations up to $20 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

- Bonnie Titone, SVP & CIO, Duke Energy received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $30 billion annual revenue.

- Greg Gates, CTO & CIO, LPL Financial received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations up to $11 billion annual revenue.

- Rose Chambers, CIO, Segra received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $2 billion annual revenue.

- Angelic Gibson, CIO, Avidxchange received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

- Leadership and management effectiveness

- Business value created by technology innovation

- Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Carolina ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywel. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading North and South Carolina organizations and their technology partners.

