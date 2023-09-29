Winners of 2023 Central Texas ORBIE Awards Announced By CentralTexasCIO

Executives from Texas Health and Human Services, McCoy's Building Supply, Texas Capital Bank, Mitratech, & City of Austin Recognized for their Achievements

AUSTIN, Texas , Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CentralTexasCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. CentralTexasCIO recognized technology executives in five key categories – Leadership, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, & Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Central Texas ORBIE Awards at the JW Marriott Austin.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards, build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said Steve Mills, CentralTexasCIO Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room."

The 2023 Central Texas ORBIE Award winners are:

Stephen Elkins , CIO, City of Austin (fmr) received the Leadership ORBIE.

, CIO, (fmr) received the Leadership ORBIE. Ricardo Blanco , CIO & Deputy Executive Commissioner for IT, Texas Health and Human Services received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion annual revenue.

, CIO & Deputy Executive Commissioner for IT, Texas Health and Human Services received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Joanne Corum , SVP & CIO, McCoy's Building Supply received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

, SVP & CIO, Building Supply received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Arvind Rao , EVP CIO – Consumer Banking, Texas Capital Bank received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

, EVP CIO – Consumer Banking, Texas Capital Bank received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Ian Huynh , CTO, Mitratech received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Central Texas ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Stephen Elkins, CIO, City of Austin (fmr), who was interviewed by Lou Senko, Chief Availability Officer, Q2. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading Central Texas organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 Central Texas ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: BlueSky IT Partners, Concord, Google Cloud & SBase Technologies

Gold sponsors: HCLTech, IBM, noVAR & Snowflake

Silver sponsors: Deloitte, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, SHI, Tata Consultancy Services & Xemble Technologies

Bronze sponsors: CDW & Between Pixels

Media partner: Austin Business Journal

National Partner: Year Up

About CentralTexasCIO

CentralTexasCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Central Texas chief information officers. CentralTexasCIO is one of 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

CentralTexasCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

