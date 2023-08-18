Winners of 2023 Kansas City ORBIE Awards Announced by KansasCityCIO

Executives from St Luke's Health System, Lockton, Burns & McDonnell, Helzberg Diamonds, LMH Health & BASYS Processing Recognized for their Achievements

KANSAS CITY, Mo., August 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KansasCityCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. KansasCityCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Leadership, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, and Corporate. The Awards were presented at the Kansas City ORBIE Awards at Loews Kansas City Hotel.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards, build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said Jana Merfen, KansasCityCIO Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room."

The 2023 Kansas City ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Deborah Gash, SVP & CDO, St Luke's Health System received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Byron Clymer, EVP & CIO, Lockton received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Shelly Brown, VP, IT, Burns & McDonnell received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue.

›› Art Silva, CIO, Helzberg Diamonds received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

›› Michael Williams, VP & CIO, LMH Health received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $200 million annual revenue.

›› Chris Borchers, CTO & CPO, BASYS Processing received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $200 million annual revenue.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Kansas City ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Deborah Gash, SVP & CDO, St Luke's Health System, who was interviewed by Chris Harper, CIO, The University of Kansas Health Systems. Nearly 300 guests attended, representing leading Great Kansas City Area organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 Kansas City ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

›› KansasCityCIO Underwriters: Concord, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Stefanini Group, TriCom

›› Gold sponsors: Fortinet, SHI, Teksystems

›› Silver sponsors: CDW, Cloudflare, Cognizant, Lightedge, Pomeroy, Sparq, Tata Consultancy Services

›› Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, CBIZ, Choice Solutions, HCLTech, Insight, Okta, Salolm

›› Media partner: Kansas City Business Journal

›› About KansasCityCIO

KansasCityCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Greater Kansas City Area chief information officers. KansasCityCIO is one of over 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

›› Achieve your leadership potential through KansasCityCIO: www.KansasCityCIO.org

›› Stay connected with KansasCityCIO at: http://www.LinkedIn.com/company/KansasCityCIO

SOURCE Inspire Leadership Network