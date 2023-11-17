Winners of 2023 Michigan ORBIE Awards Announced by MichiganCIO

Executives from AMI Strategies, Whirlpool Corporation, Cooper Standard, Bronson Healthcare, Superior Industries, University of Michigan Health-West, Hastings Mutual Insurance Company, & State of Michigan Recognized for their Achievements

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MichiganCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. MichiganCIO recognized technology executives in eight key categories – Leadership, Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Nonprofit/Public Sector. The Awards were presented at the Michigan ORBIE Awards at The Henry.

"Every business is a digital business, and having inclusive, empathetic leadership is the X-factor that can elevate IT into a remarkable strategic differentiator," said Ravi Pendse, MichiganCIO Chair. "The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers – CIOs who understand the challenges of technology leadership."

The 2023 Michigan ORBIE Award winners are:

Jane Sydlowski, President, CEO, AMI Strategies received the Leadership ORBIE.

received the Leadership ORBIE. Dani Brown , SVP & CIO, Whirlpool Corporation received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $12 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

, SVP & CIO, Whirlpool Corporation received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Soma Venkat, SVP & CIO, Cooper Standard received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

received the Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Ash Goel MD, SVP & CIO, Bronson Healthcare received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.7 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Darlene Taylor , VP IT & CIO, Superior Industries received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

, VP IT & CIO, Superior Industries received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Joshua Wilda, EVP, CDO & CIO, University of Michigan Health-West received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Health-West received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Eshwar Pastapur, CIO, Hastings Mutual Insurance Company received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

annual revenue. Laura Clark , CIO, State of Michigan received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for government, education, and nonprofit organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Michigan ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Jane Sydlowski, President, CEO of AMI Strategies, who was interviewed by Melanie Kalmar, Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer of Dow. Over 300 guests attended, representing leading Michigan organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 Michigan ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

MichiganCIO Underwriters: Fortinet, Google Cloud, Kanini, Lumen, Snowflake

Gold sponsors: Accenture, Cloudflare, Forum Systems, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services

Silver sponsors: AHEAD, FPT Software, HTC, Motorola, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Slalom Consulting

Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, CDW, Deloitte, eBase Solutions, symplr, Tanium, Tech Mahindra, US Signal

Media partner: Crain's Detroit Business

National partner: Year Up

About MichiganCIO

MichiganCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Michigan chief information officers. MichiganCIO is one of over 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

Achieve your leadership potential through MichiganCIO: www.MichiganCIO.org

Stay connected with MichiganCIO at: http://www.LinkedIn.com/company/MichiganCIO

Media Contact

Lexi Ballard, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 4042135461, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE MichiganCIO