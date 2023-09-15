Winners of 2023 Minnesota ORBIE Awards Announced by KansasCityCIO

Executives from Target, Thrivent, ATS, The Title Shop, College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, North Memorial Health, & Best Buy Co., Inc. Recognized for their Achievements

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MinnesotaCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. MinnesotaCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Leadership, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Healthcare, CISO. The Awards were presented at the Minnesota ORBIE Awards at Minneapolis Marriott City Center.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards, build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said John Avenson, MinnesotaCIO Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room."

The 2023 Minnesota ORBIE Award winners are:

Mike McNamara , CIO, Target (ret) received the Leadership ORBIE.

, CIO, Target (ret) received the Leadership ORBIE. Brett Brunick , EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Thrivent received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.

, EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Thrivent received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Julius Chepey , CIO, ATS received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

, CIO, ATS received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Christopher Davis , CIO, The Title Shop received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $400 million annual revenue.

, CIO, The Title Shop received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Dr. Casey Gordon , CIO, College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

, CIO, and received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Brad Newton , CIO, North Memorial Health received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

, CIO, North Memorial Health received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Adam Mishler , SVP, Global CISO, Best Buy Co., Inc. received the CISO ORBIE for chief information security officers.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers & chief information security officers who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Minnesota ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Mike McNamara, CIO, Target (ret), who was interviewed by Teddy Bekele, CTO, Land O' Lakes. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading Minnesota organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 Minnesota ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

MinnesotaCIO Underwriters: Burwood Group, Concord, Google Cloud, Lumen, TriCom

Gold sponsors: Comcast Business, Fortinet, Stratagem, Tata Consultancy Services

Silver sponsors: AHEAD, Cloudflare, DataXstream, FPT Software, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Red Canary , ServiceNow, Sparq, Turnberry Solutions, Yash Technologies

, ServiceNow, Sparq, Turnberry Solutions, Yash Technologies Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, C4 Technical Services, Capgemini, Converge Technology, Deloitte, NetApp/Evolving Solutions, Online Business Systems, Protiviti, Nerdery

Media partner: Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

About MinnesotaCIO

MinnesotaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Minnesota chief information officers. MinnesotaCIO is one of over 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

About MinnesotaCISO

MinnesotaCISO will be one of the first CISO chapters in the Inspire Leadership Network—bringing the same member-led, non-commercial approach which has attracted over 1,000 CIO members in over 30 chapters to the CISO community.

