Winners of 2023 New York ORBIE Awards Announced by NewYorkCIO

Executives from Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Subway, Macy's, Inc., Conair LLC, Marcum, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP & Hackensack Meridian Health Recognized for their Achievements

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewYorkCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. NewYorkCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Leadership, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, & Healthcare. The Awards were presented at the New York ORBIE Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards, build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said Andrea Markstrom, NewYorkCIO Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room."

The 2023 New York ORBIE Award winners are:

Steven Randich, EVP & CIO, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority received the Leadership ORBIE.





Donagh Herlihy , CDO & CIO, Subway received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $12 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.





, CDO & CIO, Subway received the Global ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue & multi-national operations. Laura Miller , CIO, Macy's, Inc. received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $12 billion annual revenue.





, CIO, Macy's, Inc. received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Jon Harding, SVP, Global CIO, Conair LLC received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $2.5 billion annual revenue.





annual revenue. Peter Scavuzzo, Principal, CIO & CDO, Marcum received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.





annual revenue. Andrea Markstrom, CIO, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.





& Zabel LLP received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Mark Eimer, SVP, Associate CIO & CTO, Hackensack Meridian Health received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The New York ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Anna Ransley, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton, who was interviewed by Robert Field, Board Member, Senior Advisor, RAVIA Global Services. Nearly 450 guests attended, representing leading Greater New York organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 New York ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

NewYorkCIO Underwriters: Lumen, Fortinet, Markley, SoftwareOne

Gold sponsors: Cloudflare, LTI Mindtree, Snowflake

Silver sponsors: Accenture, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Groupsoft, Impact Analytics, Okta, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Publicis Sapient, Sparq, Synechron, Tata Consultancy Services, Vertafore, Visionet, VMware

Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, Authority Partners, Aladdin by BlackRock, Bourntec Solutions, Box, CDI, Druva, EY, Infosys, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Protiviti, Pure Storage, Slalom

Media partner: Crain's New York Business

National partner: Year Up

About NewYorkCIO

NewYorkCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Greater New York chief information officers. NewYorkCIO is one of over 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

Achieve your leadership potential through NewYorkCIO: www.NewYorkCIO.org

Stay connected with NewYorkCIO at: http://www.linkedin.com/company/nycio

Media Contact

Lexi Ballard, Inspire Leadership Network, 1 4042135461, [email protected]

SOURCE Inspire Leadership Network