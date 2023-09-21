Winners of 2023 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies Announced

Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be honored during the IBAs' awards banquet on Friday, 13 October at the Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Rome, Italy. Tweet this

Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be honored during the IBAs' awards banquet on Friday, 13 October at the Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Rome, Italy. Tickets for the event are now on sale. The winners of peer-adjudicated Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards - selected from more than 3,700 nominations received from organizations in more than 61 nations - will also be recognized during the ceremony.

The winners of the 2023 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies are:

Advertising, Marketing & PR: Otter PR

Apparel, Fashion & Beauty: Desiderate

Banking: Ziraat Participation Bank

Business or Professional Services: TaskUs

Computer Hardware & Services: AGM Infra Solutions - USA

Computer Software: MYBUSYBEE INC

Consumer Products & Services: Jasmine Norris Photography

Diversified Services: Purpol Marketing

Electronics: Dr. Phone Fix

Energy & Utilities: YEDAŔ

Financial Services: NJMPF

Food & Beverage: Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd.

Health Products & Services: Golden Hour

Insurance: Thai Life Insurance Plc.

Manufacturing: Health Focus Manufacturers

Materials & Construction: ACE Consulting Company

Media & Entertainment: The Biz Dojo Inc.

Non-Profit or Government: Megaworld Foundation

Other Industries: ContractPodAI

Real Estate: AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.

Telecommunications: Ooredoo Group

Transportation: Angkasa Pura Logistic

Entries for The 21st (2024) International Business Awards will be accepted starting in February. More information is available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

