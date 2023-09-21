Winners of 2023 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies Announced

Winners to be Honored at an Awards Ceremony on 13 October
FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners were announced today in the 2023 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies, an annual feature of The International Business Awards®, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program, now in its 20th year.
The worldwide, public vote was conducted from mid-August through 15 September, with the highest number of votes deciding the People's Choice winners in a variety of industries. More than 96,000 votes were cast. All Stevie Award winners in the Company/Organization of the Year categories in this year's International Business Awards (IBA) were eligible to be included in the vote.
Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be honored during the IBAs' awards banquet on Friday, 13 October at the Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Rome, Italy. Tickets for the event are now on sale. The winners of peer-adjudicated Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards - selected from more than 3,700 nominations received from organizations in more than 61 nations - will also be recognized during the ceremony.
The winners of the 2023 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies are:
Advertising, Marketing & PR: Otter PR
Apparel, Fashion & Beauty: Desiderate
Banking: Ziraat Participation Bank
Business or Professional Services: TaskUs
Computer Hardware & Services: AGM Infra Solutions - USA
Computer Software: MYBUSYBEE INC
Consumer Products & Services: Jasmine Norris Photography
Diversified Services: Purpol Marketing
Electronics: Dr. Phone Fix
Energy & Utilities: YEDAŔ
Financial Services: NJMPF
Food & Beverage: Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd.
Health Products & Services: Golden Hour
Insurance: Thai Life Insurance Plc.
Manufacturing: Health Focus Manufacturers
Materials & Construction: ACE Consulting Company
Media & Entertainment: The Biz Dojo Inc.
Non-Profit or Government: Megaworld Foundation
Other Industries: ContractPodAI
Real Estate: AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
Telecommunications: Ooredoo Group
Transportation: Angkasa Pura Logistic
Entries for The 21st (2024) International Business Awards will be accepted starting in February. More information is available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
