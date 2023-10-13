Winners of 2023 Philadelphia ORBIE Awards Announced By PhillyCIO

Executives from Universal Health Services, Inc., Dechert LLP, NSM Insurance Group, Knipper Health, The Wharton School & Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Recognized for their Achievements

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PhillyCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. PhillyCIO recognized technology executives in six key categories – Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Education, & Healthcare. The Awards were presented at the Philadelphia ORBIE Awards at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.

"Member-led, non-commercial programs like the ORBIE Awards, build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said Kelly Lyman, PhillyCIO Chair. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room."

The 2023 Philadelphia ORBIE Award winners are:

Eric Goodwin, CIO, Universal Health Services, Inc. received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Mike Rinehart, CIO, Dechert LLP received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

annual revenue. Nik Umrani , Global CIO, NSM Insurance Group received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

, Global CIO, NSM Insurance Group received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Rajeev Nair , CIO, Knipper Health received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

, CIO, Knipper Health received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Dan Alig, CIO, The Wharton School received the Education ORBIE for schools and other higher education organizations.

Shakeeb Akhter , SVP & CDIO, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals & healthcare organizations.

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The Philadelphia ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Usman Waheed, Chief Digital Experience Officer, UNFI. Over 350 guests attended, representing leading Philadelphia organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 Philadelphia ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

Underwriters: Baker Tilly, Google Cloud, Lumen Technologies, Proactive Performance Solutions & Verinext

Gold sponsors: Comcast Business & Fortinet

Silver sponsors: Brillio, Evoke Technologies, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Sia Partners, Sify & Tata Consultancy Services

Bronze sponsors: Acnovate, Between Pixels, Beyondsoft, CDW, Coferge, DXC Technology, e&e IT Consulting Services, Ellucian, EY, firstPRO, JBS Dev, ServiceNow & Snowflake

Media partner: Philadelphia Business Journal

National Partner: Year Up

About PhillyCIO

PhillyCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Philadelphia chief information officers. PhillyCIO is one of 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

PhillyCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

