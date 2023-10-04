Winners of 2023 SoCal ORBIE Awards Announced by SoCalCIO

Executives from Mattel, United Health Group/Optum, Golden State Foods, Panasonic Avionics, Chapman University, Laserfiche, & Sharp HealthCare Recognized for their Achievements

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoCalCIO announced the winners of its 2023 ORBIE® Awards. SoCalCIO recognized technology executives in seven key categories – Leadership, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Healthcare. The Awards were presented at the SoCal ORBIE Awards at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach.

Member-led programs like the ORBIE Awards build meaningful professional relationships with colleagues facing similar challenges, solving problems and avoiding pitfalls," said Dr. Derek Peterson, SoCalCIO Chair and chief technology officer of Boingo Wireless. "Successful leaders understand the 'superpower' of trusted relationships. In any gathering of technology leaders, the answer is in the room.

The 2023 SoCal ORBIE Award winners are:

Sven Gerjets , EVP & CTO, Mattel received the Leadership ORBIE.





Simon Nazarian, CIO – Optum Health Care Delivery, United Health Group/Optum received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.





Carol Fawcett, Corporate VP, CIO Golden State Foods received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.7 billion annual revenue.





Kevin Abbott, Head of Global IT & Security, Panasonic Avionics received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $750 million annual revenue.





Helen Norris, VP & CIO, Chapman University received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.





Thomas Phelps, SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.





, SVP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Michael Reagin , SVP, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Sharp HealthCare received the Healthcare ORBIE for Nonprofit and Public Sector Healthcare organizations

The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since inception in 1998, over 700 technology leaders have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in leadership.

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The SoCal ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Sven Gerjets, EVP & CTO of Mattel, who was interviewed by Fred Donatucci, VP IT of New-Indy Containerboard LLC. Nearly 300 guests attended, representing leading Southern California organizations and their technology partners.

The 2023 SoCal ORBIE Awards was made possible by the following sponsors:

SoCalCIO Underwriters: Google Cloud, PostIndustria





Gold sponsors: Blackstraw, Cloudflare, Fortinet, IBM, Neudesic





Silver sponsors: Impact Advisors, Oracle, OtterSoft, Palo Alto Networks, Pariveda Solutions, ServiceNow, Tata Consultancy Services





Bronze sponsors: Between Pixels, Dell Technologies, Hire Rising, Infosys, Lumen, Slalom Consulting, Verizon Business Group





Media partner: Los Angeles Business Journal





National partner: Year Up

About SoCalCIO

SoCalCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of Southern California chief information officers.

SoCalCIO is one of over 30 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.

Achieve your leadership potential through SoCalCIO: www.SoCalCIO.org

Stay connected with SoCalCIO at: http://www.LinkedIn.com/company/SoCalCIO

